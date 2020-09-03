Investor expectations pie in the sky: Schroders

Australian investors have unrealistic investment return expectations in relation to their portfolio construction and need to adopt a different strategy to achieve expected returns, according to a new survey from Schroders.

The Schroders Global Investor Survey reveals Australian investors annual return of 8.9% from their investments over the next five years, down from the 10.9% in the last survey.

Around three quarters of investors based their expectations on the current interest rates which is higher than those rates would traditionally allow.

Schroders chief executive Chris Durack said: "Australians' return expectations have decreased from the unrealistically high level of 10.9% from the last survey. But overall, against a backdrop of market turbulence, expectations for income and returns are still high."

Interestingly, Australians have a general preference for active investment methods while the majority of their investment portfolios are passive with around 40% of investor portfolios made up of active investments with the remaining 60% passive.

Schroders head of fixed income and multi-asset Simon Doyle said that while passive investments have done well, investors would need to a different approach to portfolio construction to achieve the result are expecting.

"Investors would need to adopt a broader investment universe such as private market investments where there are some liquidity premiums and not be so dependent on equities and utilises the credit curve," he said.

He explained that to gain an 8% return in this environment, investors would need to take on volatility of around 11% to 12%.

"The net result of that to me is that expectations of 8.9% are optimistic. I think they are very optimistic, pie in the sky," Doyle said.

Durack agreed: "We are casting doubt on whether the reported income and total return expectations are in fact going to be achieved going forward and will that lead to disappointment and influence investment decisions that are perhaps better predicated on better assumptions."