Investment scams set to double

Australians have lost over $70 million to investment scams in the first half of 2021, a figure that is expected to double by the end of the year with increased reports of cryptocurrency scams, imposter bond scams and Ponzi schemes, according to the ACCC.

New data from Scamwatch revealed there has been a 53.4% increase in reports about investment scams received so far with 4763 reports, up from 3104 in the first half of 2020.

Losses to investment scams involving Bitcoin have already reached $25.7 million this year, up 44% from $17.8 million in the entire year of 2020.

"More than half of the $70 million in losses were to cryptocurrency, especially through Bitcoin, and cryptocurrency scams were also the most commonly reported type of investment scam, with 2240 reports," ACCC deputy chair Delia Rickard said.

Scammers pretend to have highly profitable trading systems based on individual expertise or through algorithms they developed and often use fake celebrity endorsements to try and enhance their legitimacy, the ACCC said.

In addition, imposter bond scams that impersonate legitimate companies and offer victims the opportunity to purchase fake corporate bond are also on the rise.

In the first half of this year, there were over 58 reports and losses of more than $6.8 million reported to Scamwatch.

Nearly half of the victims are older Australians looking for well-known respected companies to invest their money in.

"These scams are particularly hard to detect because scammers use the companies' legitimate prospectuses which are registered with ASIC, link to the actual websites and have the correct ABN/ACN details. However, the scammers change key details such as contact information and bank details," Rickard said.

Scamwatch also received over 400 reports and more than $1 million in losses to the Hope Business and Wonderful World scams.

These two scams used social media advertising and mobile apps. Victims invested their money and were able to make small withdrawals in the beginning before the scammers cut off contact.

These scams disproportionately affected members of culturally and linguistically diverse communities including recent migrants from Burma and Sri Lanka.