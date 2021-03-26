NEWS
Financial Planning
Sponsored by
Investment bonds a good alternative to Wills: GDG
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 26 MAR 2021   12:38PM

Investment bonds are the second-most effective investment solution after superannuation, and a good alternative to Wills, according to Generation Life senior distribution manager Laura Salsbury.

Speaking at Financial Standard's first Technical Services Forum for the year, Salsbury said investment bonds can be good alternatives to Wills, which may be challenged in court and trusts, and can be expensive to establish and run.

"Investment bonds are becoming very mainstream in the adviser community," she said.

"They're very simple to set up and easy to maintain. Certainly no headaches, no tax returns [and] anyone can be a beneficiary."

Investment bonds don't incur capital gains tax. Instead, they are taxed at maximum 30%. Transferring ownership of an investment bond, for example to children, is also a non-CGT event. Investors can also withdraw their funds at any time.

Further, they are treated as non-estate assets (under the Insurance Contracts Act 1984) and can be cordoned off from future claims made by creditors (under the Bankruptcy Act 1996).

Salsbury said Wills are commonly contested under family provisions legislation, and it can take up to 12 months or more for a case to be heard. Of the Wills that are contested, 86% of claims are brought by the immediate family and 74% of total contested Wills are successful, she said citing CoreData.

With investment bonds, when the investor dies, the beneficiaries can receive the payout in as little as two weeks.

She said Generation Life receives about 41% share of inflows into investment bonds.

