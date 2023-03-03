Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Investec Property Fund, Irongate Australia in new JV

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 3 MAR 2023   12:32PM

The South African property giant has announced a 50/50 joint-venture with Irongate Australia, leading to a buyout of the latter's funds management operations from Charter Hall.

The agreement includes the Irongate Australia Fund Management team, led by Graeme Katz who previously spent 15 years as Investec's chief executive of Australia and head of property.

Interestingly, Katz led the acquisition the management rights of the Investec Australia Property Fund from Investec Group in 2021 and rebranded it to Irongate Group.

The transaction includes a profitable real estate funds management business with $450 million equity under management in assets, a gross realisable value of $2.75 billion, Investec said.

The deal will result in a buyout of Charter Hall, which acquired Irongate's funds management business last year for $5 million and associated co-investment stakes for $22.5 million.

IPF said it views the transaction as an attractive entry point into Australia.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

"IPF's future strategic direction includes fund management and we have always been a strong supporter of the Australian real estate market," Investec Property Fund chief executive Andrew Wooler said.

"We are incredibly excited to be partnering up with Graeme Katz and the core team again, having worked so closely and successfully together since 2013.

"We're looking forward to building a scalable platform together and providing meaningful balance sheet support."

At the same time, Investec Property Fund will acquire a 18.67% stake in the Templewater Australia property fund, which is managed by Irongate.

Read more: Charter HallGraeme KatzAndrew WoolerInvestec Australia Property FundInvestec GroupIrongate Australia Fund ManagementIrongate GroupTemplewater Australia
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Charter Hall acquires stake in healthcare facility
Charter Hall to commence second Chifley Tower
Charter Hall grabs Melbourne icon for $65m
Charter Hall sells half-stake in office fund to GIC
VFMC appoints head of investment risk, absolute returns
Charter Hall, VFMC commence $460m office build
Charter Hall co-founder eyes Australian Unity Office Fund
Frontier adds to real assets team
ISPT selects new chief executive
Australian Retirement Trust confirms new HQ

Editor's Choice

Focus Financial acquired by PE firm

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The NASDAQ-listed group that owns Escala Partners and several other local advice businesses has been acquired by a private equity firm for more than US$7 billion.

Investec Property Fund, Irongate Australia in new JV

CHLOE WALKER
The South African property giant has announced a 50/50 joint-venture with Irongate Australia, leading to a buyout of the latter's funds management operations from Charter Hall.

Unindexed cap forecast to impact 500k people

CASSANDRA BALDINI
If the government's $3 million superannuation cap is not indexed, it will adversely impact around 500,000 individuals who are currently saving for retirement or have already retired.

Expect more greenwashing action: ASIC

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
The court case against Mercer Superannuation for allegations of greenwashing is "just one of the investigations on foot", ASIC chair Joe Longo said.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Lena Ridley

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
PROFILE FINANCIAL SERVICES PTY LTD
Profile Financial Services chief executive Lena Ridley is focused on driving change and transforming the business as it steps into a new era. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.