Investec Property Fund, Irongate Australia in new JV

The South African property giant has announced a 50/50 joint-venture with Irongate Australia, leading to a buyout of the latter's funds management operations from Charter Hall.

The agreement includes the Irongate Australia Fund Management team, led by Graeme Katz who previously spent 15 years as Investec's chief executive of Australia and head of property.

Interestingly, Katz led the acquisition the management rights of the Investec Australia Property Fund from Investec Group in 2021 and rebranded it to Irongate Group.

The transaction includes a profitable real estate funds management business with $450 million equity under management in assets, a gross realisable value of $2.75 billion, Investec said.

The deal will result in a buyout of Charter Hall, which acquired Irongate's funds management business last year for $5 million and associated co-investment stakes for $22.5 million.

IPF said it views the transaction as an attractive entry point into Australia.

"IPF's future strategic direction includes fund management and we have always been a strong supporter of the Australian real estate market," Investec Property Fund chief executive Andrew Wooler said.

"We are incredibly excited to be partnering up with Graeme Katz and the core team again, having worked so closely and successfully together since 2013.

"We're looking forward to building a scalable platform together and providing meaningful balance sheet support."

At the same time, Investec Property Fund will acquire a 18.67% stake in the Templewater Australia property fund, which is managed by Irongate.