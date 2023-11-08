Invesco hires from Northern TrustBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | WEDNESDAY, 8 NOV 2023 12:38PM
Read more: Invesco Australia, Northern Trust Asset Management, Scott Bennett, Ashley O'Connor, Russell Investments
The fund manager's local arm has appointed a director - factor investing and multi-asset strategies, nabbing a regional lead from Northern Trust Asset Management.
From next week, Scott Bennett will join Invesco Australia in the role, leaving behind the role of head of quantitative investment solutions, Asia Pacific he's held at NTAM since February 2022. Previously, he served as head of quantitative research and client solution, Australia and New Zealand for over three years.
At Invesco, Bennett will be responsible for representing Invesco's suite of multi-asset offerings in the Australian market, while assisting with external researcher relationships.
"We are thrilled to have a factor investing and multi-asset professional of Scott's calibre joining the Client Group at Invesco Australia," Invesco Australia head of investment strategy and consulting Ashley O'Connor said.
"We are confident Scott's client centric and solutions focused approach will help Invesco Australia to continue to build our local presence across factor investing and multi-asset strategies in both the institutional and wholesale channels."
Prior to NTAM, Bennett spent 14 years at Russell Investments in a range of roles, including leading global quantitative research. He also served as a portfolio manager, overseeing about $45 billion in factor investing solutions and $7 billion in Aussie equities.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Vanguard Super institutes advice fee function, tweaks options|
Magellan downplays collapse, open to takeover|
VanEck launches AUD-hedged equity ETFs|
Invesco hires from Northern Trust|
|Sponsored by
La Trobe Financial announce global asset management strategy
La Trobe Financial launch a US Private Credit product developed in partnership with Morgan Stanley for Australian wholesale investors.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
AFCA determinations: Ignore at your peril
Advocating slow and steady wealth building
The when and why of four million Australian retirees
Savers being robbed by inflation
Are you interested in sustainable investment?
David Ferrall
FINCLEAR PTY LTD