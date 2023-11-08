Newspaper icon
Invesco hires from Northern Trust

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 8 NOV 2023   12:38PM

The fund manager's local arm has appointed a director - factor investing and multi-asset strategies, nabbing a regional lead from Northern Trust Asset Management.

From next week, Scott Bennett will join Invesco Australia in the role, leaving behind the role of head of quantitative investment solutions, Asia Pacific he's held at NTAM since February 2022. Previously, he served as head of quantitative research and client solution, Australia and New Zealand for over three years.

At Invesco, Bennett will be responsible for representing Invesco's suite of multi-asset offerings in the Australian market, while assisting with external researcher relationships.

"We are thrilled to have a factor investing and multi-asset professional of Scott's calibre joining the Client Group at Invesco Australia," Invesco Australia head of investment strategy and consulting Ashley O'Connor said.

"We are confident Scott's client centric and solutions focused approach will help Invesco Australia to continue to build our local presence across factor investing and multi-asset strategies in both the institutional and wholesale channels."

Prior to NTAM, Bennett spent 14 years at Russell Investments in a range of roles, including leading global quantitative research. He also served as a portfolio manager, overseeing about $45 billion in factor investing solutions and $7 billion in Aussie equities.

