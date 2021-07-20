NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Insurance

Integrity Life, Will platform partner

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 20 JUL 2021   11:18AM

Integrity Life has partnered with an affordable online Will-writing platform to encourage more Australians to put one in place.

Integrity Life's partnership with Safewill provides a digital platform for its clients to write a Will.

"We have the opportunity through this partnership to provide a very competitive offer to our partners and their clients that will allow them to get a legal Will in place via an easy-to-use digital platform," Integrity Life general manager sales, marketing at CX Russell Hannah said.

"Like us, Safewill believe that the key to getting more Australian's protected is through creating first-class experiences, enabled by technology, that are designed to meet the needs of today's consumers."

Sponsored by BlackRock
What's next for markets? Watch now & earn CPD

The offer will be available on the Integrity Life website from today.

Safewill head of partnerships Max Nightingale said that more than half of Australians don't have a Will due to affordability and convenience.

"More than half of Australian adults don't have a Will in place. Part of the challenge is affordability and convenience. Safewill addresses both those issues by providing a modern digital experience with a price point to match," he said.

"This combination has seen us grow to the number one Will platform in the country with thousands of happy customers. We believe, like Integrity, that the solution to consumer engagement in our products is by improving experience through technology solutions."

The latest development comes after Hannah joined Integrity Life from MLC Life in March.

He was previously general manager of retail distribution and partnerships at MLC, where he led insurance sales, retention, account management and partner governance for almost five years.

Read more: Integrity LifeSafewillMax NightingaleRussell Hannah
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

MLC Life makes key appointments
How advisers can capture young risk clients
Integrity names distribution GM
MLC Life appoints retail general manager
Integrity Life updates product offering
MLC Life appoints transformation lead
Integrity Life partners for group insurance
Insurer names new chief executive
MLC Life hires wealth and partnerships lead
Integrity Life raises $43m

Editor's Choice

Aware, AustralianSuper, QIC back infra investor

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:41PM
AustralianSuper, QIC and Aware Super have invested in an American sustainable infrastructure firm.

Retirement Income Covenant paper released

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:35PM
The government has released a position paper on the Retirement Income Covenant and is inviting submissions until August 6.

Schroders creates Aussie fixed income role

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:25PM
Schroders created a new leadership role for its Australian fixed income strategy, promoting a long-serving employee to the post.

Zurich appoints chief executive

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:29AM
All of Zurich's Australian and New Zealand businesses will now be led by a single chief executive, named today.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Howard
Advice Technical & Regulatory
BT
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Head of Adviser & Intermediary Distribution
Russell Investments
Ben Lethborg
Private Business and Family Advisory Partner
Pitcher Partners
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Neil Younger

MANAGING DIRECTOR
FORTNUM PRIVATE WEALTH LTD
The new frontier for financial advisers requires leadership, cultural alignment and commitment. Fortnum Private Wealth managing director and chief executive Neil Younger tells Karren Vergara how he's leading those efforts.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.