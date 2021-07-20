Integrity Life, Will platform partner

Integrity Life has partnered with an affordable online Will-writing platform to encourage more Australians to put one in place.

Integrity Life's partnership with Safewill provides a digital platform for its clients to write a Will.

"We have the opportunity through this partnership to provide a very competitive offer to our partners and their clients that will allow them to get a legal Will in place via an easy-to-use digital platform," Integrity Life general manager sales, marketing at CX Russell Hannah said.

"Like us, Safewill believe that the key to getting more Australian's protected is through creating first-class experiences, enabled by technology, that are designed to meet the needs of today's consumers."

The offer will be available on the Integrity Life website from today.

Safewill head of partnerships Max Nightingale said that more than half of Australians don't have a Will due to affordability and convenience.

"More than half of Australian adults don't have a Will in place. Part of the challenge is affordability and convenience. Safewill addresses both those issues by providing a modern digital experience with a price point to match," he said.

"This combination has seen us grow to the number one Will platform in the country with thousands of happy customers. We believe, like Integrity, that the solution to consumer engagement in our products is by improving experience through technology solutions."

The latest development comes after Hannah joined Integrity Life from MLC Life in March.

He was previously general manager of retail distribution and partnerships at MLC, where he led insurance sales, retention, account management and partner governance for almost five years.