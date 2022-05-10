Newspaper icon
Investment

Integrated Portfolio Solutions offers Private Markets solution

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 10 MAY 2022   12:42PM

Integrated Portfolio Solutions is expanding its suite of solutions, launching a new Private Markets offering.

IPS will partner with product manufacturers and investment experts across a range of alternative assets classes to provide investment advisers and private client businesses with access to reporting on private equity, venture capital, hedge funds and infrastructure.

"This Private Markets access is then integrated into our portfolio administration and reporting service which provides a single total portfolio view and has all the benefits of a platform without the restrictions," Jeremy Ellis, IPS's head of Private Markets, said.

"By enabling the sourcing and reporting of alternative investments in combination with the reporting and administration of more traditional assets, we entirely remove the burden created by having more client assets being held off-platform and the administration involved with alternative investments."

It is not just historically low interest rates and more recently soaring inflation concerns that were pushing advisers and their clients to hunt for growth and yield from non-traditional sources, he added.

"We are seeing increasing proportions of alternative assets in high-net-worth investor (HNWI) portfolios across the board. In contrast to traditional investments, alternative assets are less dependent on market trends," Ellis said.

He said it's not uncommon for HNWIs to have 20-50% of their portfolios held in alternatives.

IPS currently administers $10 billion in assets, $3 billion of which is in alternative assets.

The offering is a recognition that directly held assets will only continue to grow.

Read more: Private MarketsIntegrated Portfolio SolutionsIPSJeremy Ellis
