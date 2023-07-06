Institutions must raise the bar on cybersecurity resilience: APRA

Insights from APRA expose a lack of compliance with cybersecurity obligations is leaving hundreds of institutions open to financial crime.

The regulator plans to have assessed more than 300 banks, insurers and super trustees' compliance with CPS 234 Information Security by the end of the year. It has so far assessed 24% of entities, finding several concerning gaps, it said.

Firstly, it found varying levels of maturity pertaining to identification and classification of critical and sensitive information assets and said without these measures it's hard to protect data from unauthorised access or disclosure.

It further flagged limited assessment of third-party information security capabilities and said it's a concern as more entities are relying on service providers to manage critical systems.

The next gap highlighted by APRA was the inadequate definition and execution of control testing programs.

Findings from the first tranche revealed that entities' testing programs were incomplete, inconsistent, lacked independence and did not provide adequate assurance for management and the board.

Incident response plans were also found not to be regularly reviewed or tested.

APRA said in some cases response plans were not in place, incident management policy processes did not clearly define the roles and responsibilities of third parties and playbooks had limited plausible distribution scenarios.

The fifth gap unearthed by the regulator related to limited internal audit reviews of information security controls.

It said findings indicated that internal audit assessments of third-party information security controls were limited across the industry.

Lastly, it flagged inconsistent reporting of material incidents and control weaknesses to APRA in a timely manner.

The regulator said it must be notified of material incidents and control weaknesses in cyber security systems, but the assessment exposed such processes were inconsistent, unclear and, in some cases, not in place at all.

"APRA encourages every entity to review those common weaknesses outlined above, along with the prudential standard itself, and incorporate relevant strategies and plans to address shortfalls in their cyber security controls and governance policies," it said.

"APRA will continue to work with those entities that do not sufficiently meet CPS234 requirements and will further engage with the industry to lift the benchmark for cyber resilience across the Australian financial services industry."

Entities are currently participating in the second and third tranches of APRA's assessment, and the fourth and final tranche is expected to be rolled out later in the year.

APRA said the rates of cybercrime have increased, and criminal attacks are becoming more sophisticated.

In recent months several global institutions have been hit by cyber criminals.

In March, NGS Super suffered an attack in which members' data was compromised following some of its systems being accessed.

Last month, the Californian Public Employees' Retirement System (CaliPERS) and the California State Teachers Retirement Systems (CalSTRS) were also hit, with members' personal data obtained when a third-party provider saw its systems breached.