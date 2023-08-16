Institutional investor pumps $750m into Qualitas fund

The commitment to the Qualitas Construction Debt Fund II will allow the investment manager to capitalise on upcoming attractive opportunities in the commercial real estate (CRE) private credit sector.

The commitment of $750 million by an unnamed institutional investor brings the size of the fund to $1.95 billion, and Qualitas' total committed funds under management (FUM) to about $6.8 billion.

Qualitas' FUM has increased by 12% since May and 59% since June 30 last year.

Qualitas group managing director and co-founder Andrew Schwartz said the investment highlights Qualitas' position as a leading alternative real estate investment manager in the Australian CRE sector.

"We place a high value on our long-term established relationships with institutional investors, our strong balance sheet and deep bench of talent, which we believe continue to support our consistent growth in a sector that has a widening addressable market," Schwartz said.

Schwartz added the last 12 months have been represented by a dynamic macroeconomic environment driven by tightening fiscal policy and elevated inflation.

Notwithstanding these factors, the undersupply of housing is a key driver of tight rental vacancy levels and an increase in off the plan apartment sale prices in certain areas with deep supply shortage.

"This has assisted sponsors in restarting projects that may have been on hold. We're also seeing increased caution as part of the development preparation and execution process," he said.

Schwartz said the additional dry powder heading into a new financial year allows Qualitas to take advantage of further dislocation in the CRE credit market.

"We continue to be cautious in deployment and remain vigilant in asset selection by applying an equity lens on our credit investments," he said.

"Progress on deployment depends on the timing of settlement on investment opportunities that align with our risk framework and appetite."

In May, Qualitas announced a $1 billion CRE private credit mandate with $220 million activated commitment.