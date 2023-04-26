Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

Insignia reports advice outflows, adviser losses

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 26 APR 2023   12:40PM

Insignia Financial will undertake a rebrand of sorts within its financial advice business in a bid to improve understanding of its various advice channels. It comes as it reports nearly $500 million in outflows for the Advised channel and further adviser losses.

In a quarterly update today, Insignia Financial said it will change the naming conventions used to describe the advice channels to Professional Services, being employed advisers, and Advice Services, being self-employed and self-licensed advisers.

It explained the Professional Services channel accounts for Shadforth Financial Group and Bridges, employing a B2C model and providing advice on a fee-for-service basis. Meanwhile, Advice Services is a B2B offering whereby self-employed advisers operated under an Insignia licence or are self-licensed.

Losses within the Advice business have been largely seen within the Advice Services channel, Insignia said. As at March end, Insignia had 1241 advisers across Advice Services, down from 1278 at December end. Overall, the business saw 42 advisers leave in Q3.

Sponsored by Warakirri
Time to buy smaller companies?

Insignia said it is continuing to refine its advice business proposition, adding that it "remains committed to achieving break-even in the Advice Services channel and to delivering overall profitability."

Further, Insignia said its Advised channel experienced challenging conditions in Q3. It saw net outflows of $486 million and contributed to net platform outflows of $453 million. The platform outflows were partially offset by strong inflows into the Workplace channel.

Elsewhere, overall funds under management and administration increase by $6.2 billion to $291.3 billion. Asset management saw net inflows of $1.1 billion, comprising $902 million into direct capabilities and $211 million into multi-asset.

Total net inflows were $660 million, Insignia said.

"We continue to invest in and enhance our proprietary Evolve platform ahead of the next phase of simplification, while enhancements to the ANZ Smart Choice Super product suite demonstrate out focus on process efficiencies and environmental responsibility," Insignia chief executive Renato Mota said.

It added that funds under management grew by $2 billion to $85.8 billion, and direct capabilities attracted net inflows of $902 million. This was primarily into Antares Fixed Income.

Investment earnings of $857 million were almost all in multi-asset and attributed to the recovery of asset values, it said. However, it did flag that market movement in direct capabilities was marginally negative due to its exposure to UK commercial property via Orchard Street Investment Management, saying this offset the otherwise positive returns from listed equities and alternatives.

Read more: Insignia FinancialAntares Fixed IncomeANZ Smart Choice SuperBridgesOrchard Street Investment ManagementRenato MotaShadforth Financial Group
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Objective will not achieve any real purpose: IFPA
GBST revamps wealth platform, unveils corporate rebrand
Bridges can meet advice affordability gap: Mota
AET divestment drives Insignia profit gain
Ending the super wars: Government acts to legislate an objective
Treasury releases Quality of Advice Review final report
Insignia saves thousands of hours with AI
JANA management buys out Insignia stake
Adviser population dropped 17% in 2022
Barrenjoey launches social purpose fund manager

Editor's Choice

March inflation drops to 7%

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:47PM
The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) has reported a decrease in inflation, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) falling to 7% in the March quarter.

Insignia reports advice outflows, adviser losses

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
Insignia Financial will undertake a rebrand of sorts within its financial advice business in a bid to improve understanding of its various advice channels. It comes as it reports nearly $500 million in outflows for the Advised channel and further adviser losses.

Link to offer Allianz Retire+ solution to super funds

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:37PM
Under a newly inked deal, members of Link Group's superannuation fund clients will have access to a suite of retirement income solutions from Allianz Retire+.

Eildon rebuffs takeover bid

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:35PM
Eildon Capital this morning has rejected the "opportunistic" takeover bid by Samuel Terry Asset Management.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
10-11

RI Australia 2023 

MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Allison Hill

STATE CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
QIC LIMITED
From a young age, QIC State Investments chief investment officer Allison Hill was enamoured by the world of finance, but it took time to discover her true calling. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.