Insignia reports advice outflows, adviser losses

Insignia Financial will undertake a rebrand of sorts within its financial advice business in a bid to improve understanding of its various advice channels. It comes as it reports nearly $500 million in outflows for the Advised channel and further adviser losses.

In a quarterly update today, Insignia Financial said it will change the naming conventions used to describe the advice channels to Professional Services, being employed advisers, and Advice Services, being self-employed and self-licensed advisers.

It explained the Professional Services channel accounts for Shadforth Financial Group and Bridges, employing a B2C model and providing advice on a fee-for-service basis. Meanwhile, Advice Services is a B2B offering whereby self-employed advisers operated under an Insignia licence or are self-licensed.

Losses within the Advice business have been largely seen within the Advice Services channel, Insignia said. As at March end, Insignia had 1241 advisers across Advice Services, down from 1278 at December end. Overall, the business saw 42 advisers leave in Q3.

Insignia said it is continuing to refine its advice business proposition, adding that it "remains committed to achieving break-even in the Advice Services channel and to delivering overall profitability."

Further, Insignia said its Advised channel experienced challenging conditions in Q3. It saw net outflows of $486 million and contributed to net platform outflows of $453 million. The platform outflows were partially offset by strong inflows into the Workplace channel.

Elsewhere, overall funds under management and administration increase by $6.2 billion to $291.3 billion. Asset management saw net inflows of $1.1 billion, comprising $902 million into direct capabilities and $211 million into multi-asset.

Total net inflows were $660 million, Insignia said.

"We continue to invest in and enhance our proprietary Evolve platform ahead of the next phase of simplification, while enhancements to the ANZ Smart Choice Super product suite demonstrate out focus on process efficiencies and environmental responsibility," Insignia chief executive Renato Mota said.

It added that funds under management grew by $2 billion to $85.8 billion, and direct capabilities attracted net inflows of $902 million. This was primarily into Antares Fixed Income.

Investment earnings of $857 million were almost all in multi-asset and attributed to the recovery of asset values, it said. However, it did flag that market movement in direct capabilities was marginally negative due to its exposure to UK commercial property via Orchard Street Investment Management, saying this offset the otherwise positive returns from listed equities and alternatives.