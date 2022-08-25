Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Insignia Financial profits jump 59% to $234.5m

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 25 AUG 2022   12:40PM

Insignia Financial announced its underlying net profit after tax (UNPAT) has increased 59% to $234.5 million in FY22 from $147.8 million last year.

The results were driven by the completion of the MLC acquisition in May as well as strong business growth, underpinned by the delivery of synergies, it said.

Its chief executive Renato Mota said: "The increase in our revenue and UNPAT evidences our commitment to growth, both through transformation as well as the benefits of recent acquisitions."

Meanwhile, its combined funds under management (FUM) and funds under administration (FUMA) dropped almost 7%. It reported that FY22 FUM is $92.3 billion down from $97.7 billion and FUA FY22 sits at $205.2 billion from $221.0 billion last year.

Sponsored by Ausbil
Essential Infrastructure: how it can help hedge inflation

Insignia said the FUMA reduction is driven by a deteriorating market performance of $15.7 billion, net outflows of $2.5 billion and pension payments of $3.0 billion.

Directors declared the payment of a final dividend of 11.8 cents per share franked to 100% at 30% corporate income tax rate to the holders of fully paid ordinary shares to be paid end of September.

Sponsored Video
North. Helping you get more out of your business.

Further, Mota added workplace super delivered growth with more than $500 million in flows and 15 new employer mandates. In the personal segment, there are $31 billion of superannuation savings across more than 475,000 members. In the advisory segment, it has $104 billion of superannuation and investment funds across 480,000 clients.

Over the year the group saw its adviser numbers drop to 1600 from 1948. A breakdown revealed that self-licensed advisers dropped to 546 from 605, self-employed dropped to 798 from 1047 and employed fell from 256 to 296.

Insignia said this was primarily due to the loss of smaller practices in the self-employed channel that are not able to transition to the new sustainable advice model.

In a presentation to investors, it said it will continue its simplification strategy with the aim of translating to scale. A forward target is to reduce RSE licensees to one, funds by one, platforms to one to two and products to 20.

As recently announced the sale of its Australian Executor Trustees (AET) business to EQT Holdings Limited (Equity Trustees) was executed for $135 million, with completion expected by end of 2022.

Commenting on the transaction, Mota said: "We are pleased to have found a highly complementary and aligned owner in Equity Trustees for the AET business. The sale of AET is another key deliverable in achieving our simplification agenda."

It concluded against the backdrop of a growing superannuation sector and the largest intergenerational wealth transfer in history, Insignia Financial is well-positioned to deliver quality outcomes for clients and shareholders.

"Our results demonstrate we are pursuing the right strategy and implementing it with focused and accelerated execution. Across all three businesses, we are realising our competitive advantage by leveraging scale and expertise and delivering growth through simplification," he said.

"We will use our voice and scale to advocate for, and help shape, the industry to improve access to affordable financial help, guidance and advice for Australians."

Read more: Insignia FinancialAETFUMAAustralian Executor TrusteesAustraliansEQT Holdings Limited Equity TrusteesEquity Trustees forFUAMLCRenato Mota
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Equity Trustees confirms AET acquisition
Insignia Financial responds to EQT speculation
FSC announces dual board appointment
Insignia Financial, Personetics partnership
Remediation bills revealed amid call for levy freeze extension
Insignia Financial loses more advisers
Mercer hires from MLC
JBWere appoints head of investment funds research
New chief investment officer at Colonial First State
AFA hits back at QAR submissions from Choice, ISA

Editor's Choice

AustralianSuper increases investment fees

ANDREW MCKEAN
AustralianSuper has raised the fees of most investment options on account of its recent investments in several large infrastructure and property assets.

Insignia Financial profits jump 59% to $234.5m

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Insignia Financial announced its underlying net profit after tax (UNPAT) has increased 59% to $234.5 million in FY22 from $147.8 million last year.

Carlyle, amicaa in local private credit JV

CHLOE WALKER
Global giant Carlyle and Sydney-based credit investment firm amicaa have teamed up to manage a diversified portfolio of private debt investments in Australia and New Zealand.

Adviser standards consultation commences

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Treasury has kicked off its review of adviser professional standards with a consultation paper that outlines its proposed new pathway for experienced advisers.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
6-7

AIST Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) 

SEP
8

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

OCT
27

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you think greenwashing is a serious issue in the Australian funds management sector?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Rose Kerlin

GROUP EXECUTIVE OF MEMBERSHIP AND BRAND
AUSTRALIANSUPER
Driven by a relentless commitment to helping others, it's of little wonder Rose Kerlin has excelled at leading profit to member and purpose-led organisations. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.