Insignia Financial profits jump 59% to $234.5m

Insignia Financial announced its underlying net profit after tax (UNPAT) has increased 59% to $234.5 million in FY22 from $147.8 million last year.

The results were driven by the completion of the MLC acquisition in May as well as strong business growth, underpinned by the delivery of synergies, it said.

Its chief executive Renato Mota said: "The increase in our revenue and UNPAT evidences our commitment to growth, both through transformation as well as the benefits of recent acquisitions."

Meanwhile, its combined funds under management (FUM) and funds under administration (FUMA) dropped almost 7%. It reported that FY22 FUM is $92.3 billion down from $97.7 billion and FUA FY22 sits at $205.2 billion from $221.0 billion last year.

Insignia said the FUMA reduction is driven by a deteriorating market performance of $15.7 billion, net outflows of $2.5 billion and pension payments of $3.0 billion.

Directors declared the payment of a final dividend of 11.8 cents per share franked to 100% at 30% corporate income tax rate to the holders of fully paid ordinary shares to be paid end of September.

Further, Mota added workplace super delivered growth with more than $500 million in flows and 15 new employer mandates. In the personal segment, there are $31 billion of superannuation savings across more than 475,000 members. In the advisory segment, it has $104 billion of superannuation and investment funds across 480,000 clients.

Over the year the group saw its adviser numbers drop to 1600 from 1948. A breakdown revealed that self-licensed advisers dropped to 546 from 605, self-employed dropped to 798 from 1047 and employed fell from 256 to 296.

Insignia said this was primarily due to the loss of smaller practices in the self-employed channel that are not able to transition to the new sustainable advice model.

In a presentation to investors, it said it will continue its simplification strategy with the aim of translating to scale. A forward target is to reduce RSE licensees to one, funds by one, platforms to one to two and products to 20.

As recently announced the sale of its Australian Executor Trustees (AET) business to EQT Holdings Limited (Equity Trustees) was executed for $135 million, with completion expected by end of 2022.

Commenting on the transaction, Mota said: "We are pleased to have found a highly complementary and aligned owner in Equity Trustees for the AET business. The sale of AET is another key deliverable in achieving our simplification agenda."

It concluded against the backdrop of a growing superannuation sector and the largest intergenerational wealth transfer in history, Insignia Financial is well-positioned to deliver quality outcomes for clients and shareholders.

"Our results demonstrate we are pursuing the right strategy and implementing it with focused and accelerated execution. Across all three businesses, we are realising our competitive advantage by leveraging scale and expertise and delivering growth through simplification," he said.

"We will use our voice and scale to advocate for, and help shape, the industry to improve access to affordable financial help, guidance and advice for Australians."