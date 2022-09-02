Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

Insignia appoints product, insurance heads

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 2 SEP 2022   12:53PM

Insignia Financial has made two appointments to its master trust and insurance product team.

Gideon Lipman joins the company as head of product, master trust and Insurance.

Lipman has more than 18 years of experience in the wealth management industry covering business strategy, product management and development, marketing and global markets.

Most recently, Lipman was the head of strategy for Colonial First State, responsible for developing CFS's strategic direction and driving business planning. Prior to this, he spent several years in product management and development roles at CFS, focused primarily on growing the FirstChoice platform.

Meanwhile, Kenneth Ghi joins the company as head of insurance, master trust and insurance.

Ghi has more than 16 years of industry experience and significant life insurance expertise.

Ghi has spent the last four years at KPMG where he was responsible for leading and developing multiple engagement teams and executing insurance engagements for superannuation funds and insurer clients. This includes performing advisory roles to senior executives, boards and sub-committees on various engagements including SFTs, insurance tenders, triennial IMF reviews and other regulatory matters, Insignia said.

General manager, master trust and insurance products Sam Wall welcomed Lipman and Ghi.

"We are delighted to welcome Gideon and Kenny to the team," he said.

"We look forward to utilising their skills and expertise as we simplify and modernise our product and platform offers to improve client engagement and outcomes."

Read more: CFSInsignia FinancialFirstChoiceGideon LipmanKenneth GhiKPMGSam Wall
