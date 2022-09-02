Insignia appoints product, insurance headsBY ANDREW MCKEAN | FRIDAY, 2 SEP 2022 12:53PM
Read more: CFS, Insignia Financial, FirstChoice, Gideon Lipman, Kenneth Ghi, KPMG, Sam Wall
Insignia Financial has made two appointments to its master trust and insurance product team.
Gideon Lipman joins the company as head of product, master trust and Insurance.
Lipman has more than 18 years of experience in the wealth management industry covering business strategy, product management and development, marketing and global markets.
Most recently, Lipman was the head of strategy for Colonial First State, responsible for developing CFS's strategic direction and driving business planning. Prior to this, he spent several years in product management and development roles at CFS, focused primarily on growing the FirstChoice platform.
Meanwhile, Kenneth Ghi joins the company as head of insurance, master trust and insurance.
Ghi has more than 16 years of industry experience and significant life insurance expertise.
Ghi has spent the last four years at KPMG where he was responsible for leading and developing multiple engagement teams and executing insurance engagements for superannuation funds and insurer clients. This includes performing advisory roles to senior executives, boards and sub-committees on various engagements including SFTs, insurance tenders, triennial IMF reviews and other regulatory matters, Insignia said.
General manager, master trust and insurance products Sam Wall welcomed Lipman and Ghi.
"We are delighted to welcome Gideon and Kenny to the team," he said.
"We look forward to utilising their skills and expertise as we simplify and modernise our product and platform offers to improve client engagement and outcomes."
Related News
Editor's Choice
The time is right: AFA chief|
Insignia appoints product, insurance heads|
Aligning investments to Leo's dating strategy pays off|
Insurers are 'fishing' for non-disclosures: ASIC|
|Sponsored by
Protecting and enhancing nature, climate and communities
A holistic approach to land-based investing can have profound benefits for nature, climate and people while pursuing strong financial results.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Using client data to drive client engagement
Net flows navigate product oceans
Are conditions for equity markets really that dire?
Sunlight: The obvious solution to unlisted asset valuation doubts
Is it acceptable for ratings research houses to also be product issuers?
Travis Miller
IPARTNERS PTY LTD