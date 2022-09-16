Insignia appoints head of technical servicesBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | FRIDAY, 16 SEP 2022 12:43PM
Read more: Insignia Financial, Martin Breckon, Jenneke Mills, IOOF TechConnect, MLC Technical Services
Insignia Financial has named a new head of technical services following the retirement of Martin Breckon.
A spokesperson for the company confirmed Jenneke Mills has taken over the role, promoted from the role of national manager, technical services at IOOF TechConnect.
The new role sees Mills leading the combined MLC and IOOF technical teams. She replaces Breckon who retired recently after more than five years in the position.
Before IOOF took over MLC to create Insignia, Mills was manager, MLC Technical Services. She first joined MLC's technical services team in August 2013. Prior, she was a financial adviser with NAB.
In a LinkedIn post, Mills said she is looking forward to "a new journey... with some of the most amazing technical minds in the industry by my side."
Related News
Editor's Choice
Insignia appoints head of technical services
Inconsistencies across RIC strategies: Mercer
Susan Buckley to leave QIC
UniSuper caps future investment in fossil fuels
|Sponsored by
Protecting and enhancing nature, climate and communities
A holistic approach to land-based investing can have profound benefits for nature, climate and people while pursuing strong financial results.
|Sponsored by
A tough year for green bonds but the outlook is optimistic
While it has been a challenging year, a competitive yield and attractive valuations are among the reasons to be optimistic for green bonds.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Using client data to drive client engagement
Net flows navigate product oceans
Are conditions for equity markets really that dire?
Sunlight: The obvious solution to unlisted asset valuation doubts
Would you recommend a smaller fund if its two-year history to date recorded strong alpha?
Nathan Jacobsen
DIVERGER LIMITED