Executive Appointments

Insignia appoints head of technical services

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 16 SEP 2022   12:43PM

Insignia Financial has named a new head of technical services following the retirement of Martin Breckon.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed Jenneke Mills has taken over the role, promoted from the role of national manager, technical services at IOOF TechConnect.

The new role sees Mills leading the combined MLC and IOOF technical teams. She replaces Breckon who retired recently after more than five years in the position.

Before IOOF took over MLC to create Insignia, Mills was manager, MLC Technical Services. She first joined MLC's technical services team in August 2013. Prior, she was a financial adviser with NAB.

In a LinkedIn post, Mills said she is looking forward to "a new journey... with some of the most amazing technical minds in the industry by my side."

