NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
ING rejigs super offering, closes balanced option
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 28 MAY 2020   12:32PM

ING's Living Super offering is putting the lid on its balanced option after feedback from members that it's too similar to the growth option, and will add two more defensive options.

From July 1, Living Super will shut its balanced option to new members but will allow old members [for the option] to continue making contributions.

"As a result of a review of the Living Super investment menu and member feedback, it has been identified that the balanced option, with an allocation of 62% to growth assets is too similar to the growth option's allocation of 70% to growth assets," it said in a member communication.

Balanced options at superannuation funds have copped advisers' ire in recent months, questioning their high allocations to illiquid assets, low cash and fixed income holdings and high exposure to growth assets.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

ING Living Super has $2.88 billion in total assets at end of last financial year, according to its FY19 annual report.

About 40% of this was invested in the balanced option which is set to be closed for new members.

It currently offers four options: high growth (90% shares), growth (70% shares), balanced (62% shares) and menu-based customisation.

From July 1, as it closes the balanced option, it will introduce two new options: moderate (45% fixed interest, 5% cash, 5% in property and the rest in local and global equities) and conservative (60% fixed interest, 10% cash, 2% in property and the rest in shares).

Net return target for the moderate option is 1.5% above CPI per year over rolling six-years basis and, for the conservative option is, 0.75% above CPI per year on a four-year basis.

Living Super will also start screening all international shares holdings across its options for tobacco companies and companies associated with controversial weapons such as cluster bombs, landmines, depleted uranium, and chemical and biological weapons.

Read more: INGLiving Super
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Perpetual appoints head of risk
PPS Mutual bolsters leadership
AMP Advice executive joins AFA
Big four satisfaction on road to recovery
Global equities boutique opens Australian office
Super startup to relaunch
IOOF appoints head of advice governance
Rainmaker welcomes new head of superannuation research
QSuper hires head of employers
Aussies want budget help: MoneySoft
Editor's Choice
Sydney boutique shutters fund
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:35PM
A Sydney boutique under Grant Samuel Funds Management's banner has closed its $28 million fund that invested in VIX and S&P 500 options.
ING rejigs super offering, closes balanced option
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:32PM
ING's Living Super offering is putting the lid on its balanced option after feedback from members that it's too similar to the growth option, and will add two more defensive options.
FPA confirms redundancies
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:25PM
The Financial Planning Association of Australia has unveiled its five-year plan, which includes redundancies.
Calastone inks JP Morgan deal
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:23PM
JP Morgan Asset Management's trading and analytics platform is set to be powered by the automation capabilities of Calastone, after the two firms formed a partnership.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
4
Best Practice Forum: ESG - Video on Demand series 
JUL
21
Advisers Big Day Out: Sunshine Coast 
JUL
22
Advisers Big Day Out: Gold Coast 
JUL
24
Advisers Big Day Out Cairns 
JUL
28
Advisers Big Day Out: Canberra 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rady
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
ALLIANZ RETIRE+
Having turned his nose up at the idea of working in the super and retirement sector early on, Allianz Retire+ chief executive Matt Rady is now turning his attention to ensuring a higher quality retirement for all. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something SmdPoxbE