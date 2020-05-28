ING rejigs super offering, closes balanced option

ING's Living Super offering is putting the lid on its balanced option after feedback from members that it's too similar to the growth option, and will add two more defensive options.

From July 1, Living Super will shut its balanced option to new members but will allow old members [for the option] to continue making contributions.

"As a result of a review of the Living Super investment menu and member feedback, it has been identified that the balanced option, with an allocation of 62% to growth assets is too similar to the growth option's allocation of 70% to growth assets," it said in a member communication.

Balanced options at superannuation funds have copped advisers' ire in recent months, questioning their high allocations to illiquid assets, low cash and fixed income holdings and high exposure to growth assets.

ING Living Super has $2.88 billion in total assets at end of last financial year, according to its FY19 annual report.

About 40% of this was invested in the balanced option which is set to be closed for new members.

It currently offers four options: high growth (90% shares), growth (70% shares), balanced (62% shares) and menu-based customisation.

From July 1, as it closes the balanced option, it will introduce two new options: moderate (45% fixed interest, 5% cash, 5% in property and the rest in local and global equities) and conservative (60% fixed interest, 10% cash, 2% in property and the rest in shares).

Net return target for the moderate option is 1.5% above CPI per year over rolling six-years basis and, for the conservative option is, 0.75% above CPI per year on a four-year basis.

Living Super will also start screening all international shares holdings across its options for tobacco companies and companies associated with controversial weapons such as cluster bombs, landmines, depleted uranium, and chemical and biological weapons.