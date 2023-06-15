Newspaper icon
Infratil buys Brookfield stake in telco business

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 15 JUN 2023   12:39PM

Brookfield Asset Management (Brookfield) has offloaded its 49.95% stake in telecommunications company One New Zealand (One NZ) to infrastructure investment company Infratil.

The deal has increased Infratil's ownership of the country's second biggest mobile market operator to 99.9%. It funded the purchase through a NZ$850 million equity raising.

"Beyond One NZ, we continue to see exciting near-term opportunities for investment across our portfolio, in particular across our digital and renewables platforms," Infratil chief executive Jason Boyes said.

One New Zealand, previously known as Vodafone New Zealand, has 2.7 million connections of its mobile and broadband networks.

Nearly a year ago, both Brookfield and Infratil sold their stakes in Vodafone New Zealand's passive mobile tower assets for $1.5 billion.

At the time, Infratil said it would reinvest and own 20% of the new telco.

"Since acquiring One New Zealand with Brookfield in 2019, we have invested meaningful capital to support network expansion, including the roll-out of 5G, and are pleased to now assume full ownership of the business," Morrison & Co (manager of Infratil) chief investment officer William Smales.

Elsewhere, Infratil has set up a new renewable energy platform focused on Australia, while Brookfield has been planning its local entry into the BTR space.

"Housing and affordability are strong investment thematics for Brookfield and we want to invest in them around the world including Australia where there are compelling tailwinds for these strategies," Brookfield head of Australia real estate Sophie Fallman said.

InfratilAustraliaBrookfield Asset ManagementJason BoyesSophie FallmanWilliam Smales
Editor's Choice

Decade-long Santos well leak prompts investor concern

ROSE MARY PETRASS
Santos has admitted that its retired offshore oil and gas field Legendre has been leaking gas for a decade, throwing into doubt investor abilities to meet net zero plans.

Challenger lowers stake in Elanor

KARREN VERGARA
Challenger's majority stake in Elanor Investors Group continues to drop as another investor has come in to secure a minority stake.

FRAA releases draft APRA, ASIC metrics

KARREN VERGARA
The independent body tasked with reviewing the competency of APRA and ASIC has released a list of draft metrics it will use to measure the regulators against and is asking for industry feedback.

New Quantum reveals Nasdaq listing plans

CHLOE WALKER
Bondi-based digital wealth management platform New Quantum has signed a business combination agreement with Canna-Global Acquisition Corp to become a publicly listed company in the US.

