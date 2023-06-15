Infratil buys Brookfield stake in telco business

Infratil buys Brookfield stake in telco businessBY CHLOE WALKER | THURSDAY, 15 JUN 2023 12:39PM
Brookfield Asset Management (Brookfield) has offloaded its 49.95% stake in telecommunications company One New Zealand (One NZ) to infrastructure investment company Infratil.
The deal has increased Infratil's ownership of the country's second biggest mobile market operator to 99.9%. It funded the purchase through a NZ$850 million equity raising.
"Beyond One NZ, we continue to see exciting near-term opportunities for investment across our portfolio, in particular across our digital and renewables platforms," Infratil chief executive Jason Boyes said.
One New Zealand, previously known as Vodafone New Zealand, has 2.7 million connections of its mobile and broadband networks.
Nearly a year ago, both Brookfield and Infratil sold their stakes in Vodafone New Zealand's passive mobile tower assets for $1.5 billion.
At the time, Infratil said it would reinvest and own 20% of the new telco.
"Since acquiring One New Zealand with Brookfield in 2019, we have invested meaningful capital to support network expansion, including the roll-out of 5G, and are pleased to now assume full ownership of the business," Morrison & Co (manager of Infratil) chief investment officer William Smales.
Elsewhere, Infratil has set up a new renewable energy platform focused on Australia, while Brookfield has been planning its local entry into the BTR space.
"Housing and affordability are strong investment thematics for Brookfield and we want to invest in them around the world including Australia where there are compelling tailwinds for these strategies," Brookfield head of Australia real estate Sophie Fallman said.
