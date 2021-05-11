NEWS
Investment
Infrastructure investment builds to $170bn
BY ALEX DUNNIN  |  TUESDAY, 11 MAY 2021   7:36PM

The government has announced a $110 billion infrastructure project pipeline to help fuel the post COVID-19 economic stimulus, and it's not just concrete and steel.

Billed as one of the budget's cornerstone commitments, the government will spend an extra $15 billion over the coming decade on projects around Australia ranging from roads, to ports, to expanding runways at major regional airports. This brings government spending on infrastructure over the last eight years to $170 billion.

The list of nationally important infrastructure projects loosely aligns with the priority list announced by Infrastructure Australia (IA) in February 2021. IA's 244-page report outlined a raft of projects aimed at boosting Australia's international competitiveness, connecting cities and major regional areas, energy projects and water security.

Where the government's latest infrastructure project list differs to previous announcements is in its special emphasis on technology infrastructure.

"Digital infrastructure and digital skills will be critical for the competitiveness of our economy, creating massive opportunities for growth and jobs. In this budget, we are investing $1.2 billion in our digital economy strategy," federal treasurer Josh Frydenberg said.

"Establishing a new national network of Artificial Intelligence Centres to drive business adoption of these new technologies. Expanding our cyber security innovation fund to train the next generation of cybersecurity experts. And undertaking a digital skills cadetship trial which combines workplace and vocational training."

But the budget's additional infrastructure expenditure, equating to just $1.5 billion per year, should be contrasted with the $64 billion that was spent across Australia last year on engineering and construction projects, according to figures published by IA.

This takes the government's total infrastructure expenditure commitments to $170 billion since 2013, according to figures contained in the budget papers.

Nevertheless, it should act as incentive to encourage more infrastructure investment among institutional investors notwithstanding concerns raised by government superannuation commentators on super funds that hold excessive unlisted assets.

According to APRA, super funds in Australia hold $115 billion in assets; 45% of which is in unlisted assets within Australia. This amount, however, remained unchanged during the past 12 months.

Rainmaker data shows there is $127 billion held by Australian-based institutional investors, also unchanged during the past annual period.

Australia's superannuation funds with the largest holdings of infrastructure at 2020 end were AustralianSuper, UniSuper, QSuper, Aware Super, HESTA, Cbus, State Super, Sunsuper, Hostplus and Rest. Collectively they hold 85% of the superannuation infrastructure sector.

