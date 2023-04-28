Infrastructure an asset class for all seasons: IFM

The role of infrastructure in portfolios will continue to be a prominent theme for asset allocators this year, as will increased consideration of social factors, according to new report by IFM Investors.

The report, titled Infrastructure Outlook 2023: Uncertainty, transition and social factors, also highlighted opportunities for investors given high listed market valuations. Allocations to externally managed infrastructure by institutional investors have grown from around $453 billion to $101 trillion in the six years to 2021.

In the current challenging market environment, IFM said it expects this growth trend to continue for reasons such as the resilience of infrastructure to macro swings, and pension funds and other institutional investors, in aggregate, remaining underweight the infrastructure asset class relative to their long-term targets.

Specifically, IFM highlighted the resilience of infrastructure assets such as toll roads, seaports, airports, and utilities.

While the current discrepancy between public and private valuations has led many investors to be over-allocated to private markets, it is clearly a temporary phenomenon, the report stated.

"Once valuations adjust closer to their fundamental values, we believe infrastructure has plenty of potential for additional allocations, particularly given its expected resilience to cyclical downturns," it said.

IFM noted another, more recent broad trend which is rising engagement within the investment community on how to manage the 'S' within ESG.

Social factors that are particularly relevant to infrastructure investors include organisational workforce practices (especially labour rights and health and safety), supply chains and modern slavery, inequality across income, wealth and opportunity, and inclusion and diversity.

IFM said the advantage of unlisted infrastructure is that it sits in the private markets realm, where investors can have the most direct influence on social factors, as they own or part-own the infrastructure assets in their portfolios.

"This provides a level of influence over corporate strategy that is usually much higher than in listed markets," it said.

Commenting on the report, IFM Investors global head of infrastructure Kyle Mangini said while the global economic environment is a difficult one for investors, infrastructure as an asset class has the characteristics to provide resilience in the face of rising inflation, higher interest rates, softening growth, and continuing geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

"Infrastructure assets are showing significant resilience across different sectors, given their favourable links to inflation and steady underlying demand, which is generating a supportive environment for infrastructure equity and debt investment," he said.