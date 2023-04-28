Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Infrastructure an asset class for all seasons: IFM

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 28 APR 2023   12:35PM

The role of infrastructure in portfolios will continue to be a prominent theme for asset allocators this year, as will increased consideration of social factors, according to new report by IFM Investors.

The report, titled Infrastructure Outlook 2023: Uncertainty, transition and social factors, also highlighted opportunities for investors given high listed market valuations. Allocations to externally managed infrastructure by institutional investors have grown from around $453 billion to $101 trillion in the six years to 2021.

In the current challenging market environment, IFM said it expects this growth trend to continue for reasons such as the resilience of infrastructure to macro swings, and pension funds and other institutional investors, in aggregate, remaining underweight the infrastructure asset class relative to their long-term targets.

Specifically, IFM highlighted the resilience of infrastructure assets such as toll roads, seaports, airports, and utilities.

Sponsored by Warakirri
Time to buy smaller companies?

While the current discrepancy between public and private valuations has led many investors to be over-allocated to private markets, it is clearly a temporary phenomenon, the report stated.

"Once valuations adjust closer to their fundamental values, we believe infrastructure has plenty of potential for additional allocations, particularly given its expected resilience to cyclical downturns," it said.

IFM noted another, more recent broad trend which is rising engagement within the investment community on how to manage the 'S' within ESG.

Social factors that are particularly relevant to infrastructure investors include organisational workforce practices (especially labour rights and health and safety), supply chains and modern slavery, inequality across income, wealth and opportunity, and inclusion and diversity.

IFM said the advantage of unlisted infrastructure is that it sits in the private markets realm, where investors can have the most direct influence on social factors, as they own or part-own the infrastructure assets in their portfolios.

"This provides a level of influence over corporate strategy that is usually much higher than in listed markets," it said.

Commenting on the report, IFM Investors global head of infrastructure Kyle Mangini said while the global economic environment is a difficult one for investors, infrastructure as an asset class has the characteristics to provide resilience in the face of rising inflation, higher interest rates, softening growth, and continuing geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

"Infrastructure assets are showing significant resilience across different sectors, given their favourable links to inflation and steady underlying demand, which is generating a supportive environment for infrastructure equity and debt investment," he said.

Read more: IFM InvestorsKyle Mangini
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

CEFC, Crescent Capital Partners invest in decarbonisation
First Super awards ESG mandate
IFM Investors buys biogas developer
Household Capital acquires Pension Boost
IFM Investors, UniSuper buy PRP stake
Household Capital partners with Genworth
IFM Investors adds to board
Atlas Arteria ignores IFM opposition to latest deal
IFM Investors appoints chief strategy officer
MSC Trustees adds to board

Editor's Choice

Aware retires VicSuper brand, expands investment menu

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:37PM
As VicSuper members migrate to Aware Super on May 11, a wider range of investment options will be made available to them.

Hostplus, IFS adopt 'mass-personalised' advice tool

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:47PM
Iress is rolling out a new tool providing simple, digital financial advice, with Hostplus and Industry Fund Services the first to take it up.

Future Fund trumps market averages

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:45PM
The Future Fund has delivered a positive 1.1% return over the 12 months ending March 2023, surpassing the ASX (0.1%) and S&P500 (-7.7%).

High returns flow from water rights

CHLOE WALKER
As La Niña dries up, local water entitlement deals are flowing in. The esoteric asset, held mainly by irrigators, is seldom known by the investing public, however after three consecutive years of heavy rainfall, many say there's never been a better time to buy water rights.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
10-11

RI Australia 2023 

MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Allison Hill

STATE CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
QIC LIMITED
From a young age, QIC State Investments chief investment officer Allison Hill was enamoured by the world of finance, but it took time to discover her true calling. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.