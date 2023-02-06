Inflation remains high priority in 2023: Treasurer

Battling inflation will be the main economic focus for the government this year.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers outlined the government's "major priorities" during his address at the Chifley Research Centre Conference on Sunday and said its going to be a big year.

"Inflation is the government's main economic focus - it was in our first budget in October, and it will be in our second in May, as Katy Gallagher and I work closely with our colleagues to put it together," he said.

Chalmers said providing cost of living relief without adding to inflation, growing the economy in a more inclusive and sustainable way, and repairing the budget are top of the list.

"By that, I mean strengthening Medicare, better pay and higher standards of aged care, bolstering our national security, combatting entrenched disadvantage, taking some of the sting out of electricity bills and creating better chances for more people," he explained.

Chalmers said the budget is an important part of the government's economic agenda this year but not the only part.

He said: "There'll be a new Tax Expenditure Statement this month, we receive the RBA Review next month, there'll be an Employment White Paper and an Intergenerational Report."

The Treasurer added this year will see a wellbeing framework mapping out important steps on sustainable finance can also be expected as well as a new focus for the Productivity Commission.

"Work Stephen Jones and I are doing on cryptocurrency and payments and work Julie Collins and I are doing on the Housing Accord," he said.

Chalmers reinforced major arguments included in his essay and pointed out that "three economic crises in 15 years" have all been different but united by the vulnerabilities they created and by the "world's failure to learn enough from them."

"Our big challenge and our big chance is to better align our values with our social and economic goals," he said.

"We've made a start on this in areas like housing where we're partnering with key players to promote greater investment - in a way that delivers strong returns for investors and our community."

He added another necessity is to take advantage of some of the big shifts underway.

"The climate and energy transition, making technological change work for people not against them, and deepening and broadening our industrial base by ensuring capital flows to productive places, and into areas where we have an obvious advantage," he said.

Lastly, Chalmers pointed out need to modernise the Australian economy.

"With better informed and better designed markets, better cooperation and co-investment between the public and private sectors, and stronger institutions," he added.

"You can see that in our work on the National Reconstruction Fund, on the RBA and the PC, and on climate risk disclosure and sustainable finance."

Chalmers said the approach will help build a stronger, more resilient, and more adaptable economy that grows in more sustainable, more inclusive ways.

"Any objective observer would see that I'm not repudiating Hawke and Keating, but embracing them," he said.

"The leftovers from the Morrison government don't get this - they've completely vacated the contest of ideas. They are stuck in the past and scared of the future."

Looking ahead Chalmers said government remained realistic about the political and economic challenges to come but also felt optimistic.

"Optimistic that we can find a place for real people and real communities in an unfolding story of national economic success, true to our values, and in ways which strengthen our society and strengthen our democracy as well," he said.

"In this defining decade, nothing could be more important."