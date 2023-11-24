Inflation problem is homegrown: Bullock

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) governor Michele Bullock warned that Australians' spending habits - particularly in the services sector - are now fuelling inflation.

A trip to the hairdresser and dentist, eating out, and sporting and recreational activities - are all sharply driving the rising prices for services, Bullock said in a speech at the Australian Business Economists Annual Dinner.

"This reflects domestic economic conditions and is an indication that aggregate demand is sufficiently greater than aggregate supply to sustain these price increases," she said.

"The cost of these services is also typically driven by the price of domestic inputs, since labour and domestic non-labour costs comprise most of the inputs used in supplying them."

This is playing out against a backdrop of rising labour costs, weak productivity growth, and the prices of domestic non-labour costs such as energy, business rents and insurance increasing.

Bullock reinforced findings that the "homegrown" or demand side is fast driving the inflation numbers as opposed to the supply side, which has dominated over the last few years, particularly at the start of COVID-19.

"Pandemic-related supply chain problems occurred at the same time as demand for goods was strong, resulting in a sharp increase in prices for many goods. Then, as the pandemic's effects on supply chains were starting to ease, Russia's invasion of Ukraine led to spikes in energy and some food prices," she said.

Headline inflation around the world might now be declining as "goods price inflation is continuing to ease and the energy price rises have unwound" - but this has a long way to go - and many countries find that core services inflation is declining more slowly.

"An important implication of this homegrown and demand-driven component to inflation is that getting inflation back to target will take time," she said.

"It took only three quarters for inflation to fall from 8% to 5.5% as the supply-side issues eased, and there is some more to go there. But we expect it to take another two years for inflation to fall that much again and move below 3%."

At the recent ASIC Annual Forum, Bullock lauded the RBA's modus operandi of rapidly hiking interest rates since May 2022, signalling that she will not hesitate to continue to do so if prices continue to elevate.

In analysing the RBA's November 7 minutes, which were released yesterday, GSFM investment strategist Stephen Miller said the "board retains a moderate tightening bias".

The RBA seems to be seeking "maximum optionality going forward by making that tightening bias conditional on key data and future risk assessments," he said.

Miller added that the minutes affirmed a tightening bias by stating that forecasts were predicated on "one to two increases in the cash rate over coming quarters".