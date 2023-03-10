Newspaper icon
Inflation decimates retiree purchasing power

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 10 MAR 2023   12:03PM

Inflation is eroding retirees' purchasing power, posing a significant risk to their financial stability.

With CPI now at 7.8% as of the December quarter of 2022, inflation has become an increasingly pressing issue for retirees, who worry that their retirement income may not be enough to sustain their cost of living.

Even if the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) returns inflation back to its 2-3% target range by 2025, which RBA governor Philip Lowe called a "fantastic outcome", retirees are still at risk.

With inflation of 2%, a retirees' income loses 25% of its real value in just 14 years, while moderate inflation (5%) cuts retirees' purchasing power in half over the same period.

Challenger's head of retirement Aaron Minney says the challenge for most people is having the confidence that their money is going to last; how do you spend and enjoy retirement without knowing how long spending will last?

"The default solution for many people is to spend less, which creates a problem for the government and future generations," Minney said.

To address this issue, it's crucial to consider inflation and its impact on future costs. But the unpredictability of inflation is a significant impediment to finding a reliable solution.

Challenger's Inflation risks and retirement income innovations report said equities are known for providing high long-term real returns, but they do not effectively hedge inflation.

Commodities, such as gold, have a high correlation to inflation changes but have low long-term returns.

On the other hand, cash investments suffer an initial loss from unexpected inflation, but higher cash rates provide an improving benefit over time.

Bonds suffer a larger loss from unexpected inflation, and their long-term effectiveness as an inflation hedge is limited.

Real assets like infrastructure and real estate can provide inflation hedges as their underlying cash flows adjust with inflation.

However, Minney considers CPI-linked bonds to be a better investment hedge as they guarantee a return above the inflation rate, with the principle value and coupon payment increasing as CPI rises, ensuring that the investor's purchasing power remains intact.

"Retirees are worried about inflation and it [CPI-linked annuities] gives them protection; it's a guaranteed inflation adjustment," Minney said.

To mitigate the risk of running out of money during retirement, retirees can also choose between traditional defined benefit pensions that increase payments in line with inflation, or account-based pensions that allow for adjustments to withdrawals to keep up with inflation, he added.

Read more: InflationRetirementCPIChallengerAaron MinneyPhilip LoweReserve Bank of Australia
