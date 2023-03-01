Industry super defies turbulent markets

Industry super defied the odds by growing its asset pool by 14% at the end of 2022 while other sectors contracted.

According to APRA's latest statistics, industry super fund assets reported double-digit growth to reach $1.1 trillion compared to the prior corresponding year.

Retail superannuation assets declined by 7% to $659 billion, while public sector funds experienced the largest drop of 24% to finish 2022 at $484.1 billion.

The self-managed super funds sector was also down, declining 2.4% year on year to $880.6 billion. Meanwhile, MySuper products declined in line with the overall asset pool, dropping 3.1%to $917.3 billion.

Australians' retirement savings shrank 3% at the end of last year to $3.4 trillion in total, APRA said, pointing to market volatility largely driven by global central banks' aggressive monetary tightening to curb inflation, which has subsequently slowed economic growth.

Super funds' rate of return for last year was -5.5% per annum, a significant decrease compared to 2021's ROR of 12.9% per annum.

Equities continues to be highly favoured by asset managers as more than half (53%) of savings is invested in this asset class.

This is followed by fixed income and cash, which account for 19% and 9.5% of asset allocations respectively.

Contributions reached $154.4 billion over the year, an increase of 11% year on year.

Employer contributions increased by 11.8% to $114.9 billion, likely supported by the Superannuation Guarantee increase to 10.5% as of 1 July 2022, together with the declining unemployment rate during the year, which sits at historically low levels, APRA said.