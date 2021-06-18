NEWS
Superannuation

Industry mixed on YFYS

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 18 JUN 2021   11:49AM

Industry bodies have varied responses to the passing of the Your Future, Your Super reforms with some saying it will lead to worse outcomes for members.

The Your Future, Your Super reforms were passed in the Senate yesterday with an amendment that will delay benchmarking and stapling until November.

The Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) originally supported the objectives of the reforms but now said they create more consumer harm and does not deliver on its objectives.

The AIST is concerned that one third of super savings will not be subject to the performance test.

"AIST remains deeply concerned that these legislative carve outs provide incentives to unscrupulous providers to push high fee, under-performing products onto unsuspecting consumers. Many Australians could remain stapled to dud products for life and be none the wiser as their super fund won't be subject to performance testing," AIST chief executive Eva Scheerlinck said.

AIST is also concerned that the reforms are heavily reliant on consumer disclosure to address underperformance and called for underperforming funds to be removed before any stapling began.

Industry Super Australia (ISA) agreed with the AIST and said the reforms will staple members into products that may fail the performance test.

"At least 2.6 million super fund accounts are locked in funds that could fail performance tests - many more workers are in funds that will not be tested," ISA said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Financial Services Council (FSC) disagreed and said the reforms are a significant win for consumers, particularly regarding the stapling recommendation and the performance benchmarking.

"The FSC has been a vocal and long-term advocate for stapling and our analysis shows that having a single superannuation account will save Australian workers up to $1.8 billion in fees over the first three years," FSC chief executive Sally Loane said.

"The new performance assessment will work alongside stapling to give Australians confidence that their superannuation is generating 'best in show' investment returns throughout their working lives. If a consumer is concerned their fund's returns are substandard the ATO comparison tool will be available as an impartial source of information to help consumers choose a better fund."

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
