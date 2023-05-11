Industry funds' illiquid assets scrutinised

Industry funds' illiquid assets scrutinisedBY ANDREW MCKEAN | THURSDAY, 11 MAY 2023 12:46PM
Read more: Liquidity, Australian Retirement Trust, AustralianSuper, UniSuper, Aware Super, Cbus, Annika Bradley, Investment, Governance, Morningstar
The Australian superannuation system allows investors to shift between options and funds daily, raising critical questions about liquidity. Despite requirements under SPG530 - Investment Governance, public disclosure on liquidity stress-testing is relatively scarce.
Morningstar Australasia director Annika Bradley has examined the "unlisted assets" allocation of industry fund behemoths Australian Retirement Trust, AustralianSuper, Aware Super, Cbus, and UniSuper.
Bradley investigated the Portfolio Holdings Disclosures of super funds, which detail the allocation to unlisted assets for specific options. She used unlisted assets as a rough stand-in for illiquid assets.
The Australian Retirement Trust Lifecycle Balanced Pool holds the highest level of unlisted assets (34%); UniSuper's Balanced option holds the lowest level at 13%. Meanwhile, AustralianSuper's Balanced option sits at around 31%.
During volatile listed market periods, the percentage of illiquid allocations in a total portfolio fluctuates, Bradley said.
"When listed markets are declining in value and illiquid markets are either remaining static or declining to a lesser degree, the illiquid allocation will naturally become a higher proportion of the portfolio through this period," she said.
"During 2022, we witnessed a strong sell-off in both listed equities and bonds, and a weak Australian dollar. This selloff did not impact the asset prices of private markets to the same degree and, as a result, it's likely that some of these unlisted allocations are slightly higher than fund targets and what you'd expect during more normal market conditions."
Looking beyond unlisted assets, another way to understand a fund's liquidity is by examining its annual financial statements. These reports typically classify asset values into different levels, with Level 1 representing listed equities and Level 3 comprising more illiquid assets like infrastructure and private equity.
In this analysis, AustralianSuper commands the highest proportion of Level 3 assets, making up 27% of total fund net assets. Closely following is Cbus with 26%, and Australian Retirement Trust (24%). Conversely, Aware Super and UniSuper have a smaller proportion of Level 3 assets, 16% and 14% of their total fund net assets, respectively.
According to Bradley, member demographics and cash flows also significantly influence "natural flows". Older members are more likely to withdraw from their superannuation, which would require funds to adjust their liquidity levels.
"If a fund knows that a significant portion of its member base is nearing retirement and will either start drawing down its super balance or switch funds, liquidity levels should shift in response," she said.
Albeit the complexity of measuring liquidity, Bradley explained the Corporation Act provides a guideline, stating a scheme is liquid if 80% of its value encompasses liquid assets.
"In the absence of explicit guidance, the best we can hope for is that fund trustees are focused on their Liquidity Management Plans and how they stand up to different market conditions," she said.
"Notably, the funds passed the test handed down in early 2020 - including the Early Release Scheme introduced, the aggressive sell-off in listed markets, and the level of switching that occurred in response to volatile markets.
"But it would be remiss of us to get too comfortable."
Related News
Editor's Choice
Adviser PI premiums up 40%: APRA|
Industry funds' illiquid assets scrutinised|
High super balance tax needs work: Podcast|
GAM shareholders challenge acquisition|
|Sponsored by
Is it time to change your fixed income strategy?
Invest in iShares Fixed Income ETFs and blend bond ETFs with active fixed income strategies.
|Sponsored by
Tax is the new alpha
Explore Generation Life's market leading Investment Bonds that empower your clients to build wealth and control their legacy with certainty.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Learning to love the unloveable
Digging deeper into goal-centric financial planning
Investing for the future - how NFPs can navigate a high-interest environment
Musings on the $3m cap consultation paper
Allison Hill
QIC LIMITED