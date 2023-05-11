Industry funds' illiquid assets scrutinised

The Australian superannuation system allows investors to shift between options and funds daily, raising critical questions about liquidity. Despite requirements under SPG530 - Investment Governance, public disclosure on liquidity stress-testing is relatively scarce.

Morningstar Australasia director Annika Bradley has examined the "unlisted assets" allocation of industry fund behemoths Australian Retirement Trust, AustralianSuper, Aware Super, Cbus, and UniSuper.

Bradley investigated the Portfolio Holdings Disclosures of super funds, which detail the allocation to unlisted assets for specific options. She used unlisted assets as a rough stand-in for illiquid assets.

The Australian Retirement Trust Lifecycle Balanced Pool holds the highest level of unlisted assets (34%); UniSuper's Balanced option holds the lowest level at 13%. Meanwhile, AustralianSuper's Balanced option sits at around 31%.

During volatile listed market periods, the percentage of illiquid allocations in a total portfolio fluctuates, Bradley said.

"When listed markets are declining in value and illiquid markets are either remaining static or declining to a lesser degree, the illiquid allocation will naturally become a higher proportion of the portfolio through this period," she said.

"During 2022, we witnessed a strong sell-off in both listed equities and bonds, and a weak Australian dollar. This selloff did not impact the asset prices of private markets to the same degree and, as a result, it's likely that some of these unlisted allocations are slightly higher than fund targets and what you'd expect during more normal market conditions."

Looking beyond unlisted assets, another way to understand a fund's liquidity is by examining its annual financial statements. These reports typically classify asset values into different levels, with Level 1 representing listed equities and Level 3 comprising more illiquid assets like infrastructure and private equity.

In this analysis, AustralianSuper commands the highest proportion of Level 3 assets, making up 27% of total fund net assets. Closely following is Cbus with 26%, and Australian Retirement Trust (24%). Conversely, Aware Super and UniSuper have a smaller proportion of Level 3 assets, 16% and 14% of their total fund net assets, respectively.

According to Bradley, member demographics and cash flows also significantly influence "natural flows". Older members are more likely to withdraw from their superannuation, which would require funds to adjust their liquidity levels.

"If a fund knows that a significant portion of its member base is nearing retirement and will either start drawing down its super balance or switch funds, liquidity levels should shift in response," she said.

Albeit the complexity of measuring liquidity, Bradley explained the Corporation Act provides a guideline, stating a scheme is liquid if 80% of its value encompasses liquid assets.

"In the absence of explicit guidance, the best we can hope for is that fund trustees are focused on their Liquidity Management Plans and how they stand up to different market conditions," she said.

"Notably, the funds passed the test handed down in early 2020 - including the Early Release Scheme introduced, the aggressive sell-off in listed markets, and the level of switching that occurred in response to volatile markets.

"But it would be remiss of us to get too comfortable."