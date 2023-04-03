Newspaper icon
Industry fund tops performance tables

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 3 APR 2023   12:45PM

Active Super has topped the list for best performing workplace MySuper option in the three years to February end, with a 7.1% per annum return.

Mine Super High Growth and TelstraSuper Corporate Plus came in second, tying with returns of 6.9% p.a. followed by Aware Super's high growth option with 6.7% p.a.

According to Rainmaker Information, Active Super stole the crown from Maritime Super MySuper, which topped the list in January's performance tables. This time it sits in fifth place on 6.7%, followed closely by its merger partner Hostplus on 6.6%.

Three-year benchmark indices for MySuper Default Option Index returned 5.3%, Rainmaker Growth Index returned 5.8% while Rainmaker Balanced Index returned 4.3% and the Rainmaker Capital Stable Index came in at 1.8%.

Sponsored by Warakirri
Time to buy smaller companies?

Of course, the results are very different over one year, however.

For the year ending February 28, AvSuper Corporate Growth Option came in first with a 3.6% return followed closely by State Super (NSW) SASS - Growth Government Fund at 3.5%.

On the other hand, GESB West State Super - My West State Super was the worst performer over one year, returning -1.8%.

