Industry fund tops performance tables

Industry fund tops performance tablesBY CASSANDRA BALDINI | MONDAY, 3 APR 2023 12:45PM
Active Super has topped the list for best performing workplace MySuper option in the three years to February end, with a 7.1% per annum return.
Mine Super High Growth and TelstraSuper Corporate Plus came in second, tying with returns of 6.9% p.a. followed by Aware Super's high growth option with 6.7% p.a.
According to Rainmaker Information, Active Super stole the crown from Maritime Super MySuper, which topped the list in January's performance tables. This time it sits in fifth place on 6.7%, followed closely by its merger partner Hostplus on 6.6%.
Three-year benchmark indices for MySuper Default Option Index returned 5.3%, Rainmaker Growth Index returned 5.8% while Rainmaker Balanced Index returned 4.3% and the Rainmaker Capital Stable Index came in at 1.8%.
Of course, the results are very different over one year, however.
For the year ending February 28, AvSuper Corporate Growth Option came in first with a 3.6% return followed closely by State Super (NSW) SASS - Growth Government Fund at 3.5%.
On the other hand, GESB West State Super - My West State Super was the worst performer over one year, returning -1.8%.
