NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
READ NOW
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
Executive Appointments
Industry fund redeploys executives
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 23 APR 2020   12:52PM

An industry superannuation fund has shuffled the roles of two of its senior management, elevating one to its executive line-up.

Christian Super has moved its chief member officer Nathan Buttigieg into the role of chief - operations and product.

As of this month, Buttigieg is now responsible for administration, insurance, advice and education, product development, technology and contracts, business development and employer engagement.

It marks the seventh change in role Buttigieg has seen in his almost 12 years at the fund, having originally joined in mid-2008 as a claims manager and member services officer.

Meanwhile, the fund's head of marketing and brand Astrid Dare has been promoted to the role of chief member experience officer.

Dare will now oversee analytics and insights, marketing and brand, communications, and member engagement for the $1.6 billion fund.

She has previously held senior marketing roles with McDonald's, Oporto and Wendy's.

"Both moves were part of a broader structural realignment, following the development of the fund's new three-year strategy," Christian Super said.

These appointments follow that of the fund's deputy chief investment officer earlier this year.

David Brown was appointed to the role in January, joining from Papua New Guinea's National Superannuation Fund.

Read more: Christian SuperNathan ButtigiegAstrid DareDavid BrownMcDonaldNational Superannuation FundOportoPapua New GuineaWendy
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Industry fund awards infrastructure mandate
Super fund appoints deputy investments chief
PIMCO a hit with Aussie instos
The secret to super outperformance
Active fixed income funds review fees
Industry fund awards $125 million mandate
Boutique wins industry fund mandate
Super fund invests in disability housing
Super funds keen on alternatives managers
Super fund launches new options
Editor's Choice
Managed accounts use broadens
HARRISON WORLEY
Latest research on financial advisers' use of managed accounts shows their increasing popularity among advisers with lower-balance clients.
Seek financial advice: Hume
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
With the government now expecting close to two million Australians to apply for early access to super, assistant minister for superannuation, financial services and financial technology Jane Hume has urged those who are confused to seek financial advice.
Fiducian acquires advice practice
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Fiducian Financial Services has acquired a financial advice business with $56 million in funds under advice.
Why COVID-19 could boost ESG
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
As the world celebrates Earth Day today, the environmentally conscious in the investment industry have said COVID-19 could be the crisis that causes us to take climate change more seriously.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rowe
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
COUNTPLUS LIMITED
The current environment is a true test for Australia's financial advisers to stand up and restore trust in the profession. And Countplus chief executive Matthew Rowe is leading the call to arms. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Ks6fpEO7