Industry fund redeploys executives

An industry superannuation fund has shuffled the roles of two of its senior management, elevating one to its executive line-up.

Christian Super has moved its chief member officer Nathan Buttigieg into the role of chief - operations and product.

As of this month, Buttigieg is now responsible for administration, insurance, advice and education, product development, technology and contracts, business development and employer engagement.

It marks the seventh change in role Buttigieg has seen in his almost 12 years at the fund, having originally joined in mid-2008 as a claims manager and member services officer.

Meanwhile, the fund's head of marketing and brand Astrid Dare has been promoted to the role of chief member experience officer.

Dare will now oversee analytics and insights, marketing and brand, communications, and member engagement for the $1.6 billion fund.

She has previously held senior marketing roles with McDonald's, Oporto and Wendy's.

"Both moves were part of a broader structural realignment, following the development of the fund's new three-year strategy," Christian Super said.

These appointments follow that of the fund's deputy chief investment officer earlier this year.

David Brown was appointed to the role in January, joining from Papua New Guinea's National Superannuation Fund.