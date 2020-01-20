Industry fund looks within for co-chair

An employer-nominated director of a $3.3 billion industry superannuation fund has been elevated to co-chair.

Mike Radda is the new co-chair of First Super, the fund for the timber, pulp and paper, and furniture and joinery industries,.

Radda's promotion was confirmed on January 1, when he took over the role from previous co-chair Lisa Marty, who relinquished the role on 31 December 2019 after about three years.

Currently the chief executive of furniture marker Herman Miller, Radda has also served as chief executive of the Furnishing Industry Association of Australia, and was first appointed as an employer representative on the fund's board in 2008.

Marty will step down from the board mid-way through the year. First Super chief executive Bill Watson thanked Marty for her contribution over the seven years she sat on the board.

"Lisa's experience and commitment to the sector and First Super members will be missed by the board and the trustee office," Watson said.

Late last year the fund put investment adviser Orbis Investment Advisory "on watch" due to the firm's 23% holding in XPO Logistics, on the grounds that it was concerned with XPO's governance.

"First Super is reconsidering its long-standing investment with Orbis," Watson said at the time.

"XPO's underperformance can arguably be attributed to its poor governance and labour practices. It is an interesting case study to illustrate the proposition that firms who lag on ESG imperatives can often constitute a poor investment over the long term."