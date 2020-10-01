NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Sponsored by
Industry fund doubles down on fee cuts
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 1 OCT 2020   11:56AM

An industry super fund has announced another fee reduction for members, marking the third cut in two years.

Vision Super chief executive Stephen Rowe said the fund's focus on cost reductions has allowed it to steadily reduce member fees over the last few years.

Rowe said as a result of these measures over $150 million in costs has been taken out of the business.

The total fees on a $50,000 balance have been cut from $488 to $463 for default Super Saver members.

Sponsored by BlackRock
See trends that matter | Global Healthcare

In September 2017, total fees were $538 so Vision Super said reducing that to $463 in just three years represents a substantial achievement.

The total fees on a $50,000 balance for Vision Personal - Sustainable balanced option - the lowest cost sustainable balanced product - have been cut from $238 to $223 on a $50,000 balance.

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

Vision Personal's low cost, low carbon Sustainable balanced option was the winner of Financial Standard sister publication Money magazine's 'Best of the best' award for the lowest cost superannuation platform.

The total fees on a $50,000 pension balance have been cut from $515 to $490.

"At Vision Super, we're always focused on getting the best possible retirement outcome for our members," Rowe said.

"Our focus on cost reduction hasn't come at the expense of investment returns - our MySuper default Balanced growth option is top three over the last financial year, and top ten over all periods up to ten years.

Rowe added that in addition to the fee cuts, the majority of the funds other options are top quartile.

"We're delighted to announce this further reduction in fees, which means more money for members' retirements," Rowe said.

"We're charging substantially less than some of the biggest funds in the country charge, and our returns speak for themselves."

Vision also recently updated its investment strategy as a result of significant changed in the economic and fixed income environment.

Vision said it reviews its investment strategy annually and changes were made this year as an adjustment to volatility caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Vision SuperStephen RoweFinancial Standard
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Super-backed company develops COVID treatment
J.P. Morgan rolls out global accounting services
Industry fund reveals new mandates
Super fund axes AMP Capital mandate
First Super executive departs
Industry funds triumph July performance
Super funds squander member money: Bragg
MLC Wealth risk lead departs
The future of infrastructure is digital: Macquarie
Legalsuper appoints executive, increases premiums
Editor's Choice
Waislitz pokes holes in OneVue bid
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:41PM
Alex Waislitz is running a fine-toothed comb over the independent valuation OneVue board cited in endorsing Iress's 43 cents per share bid to acquire the company.
Investors take charge in C-suite equality
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:39PM
A $52 billion industry superannuation fund has launched an initiative to increase gender diversity in the executive teams of the ASX200 companies and already has the support of industry heavyweights.
Shariah-compliant ETF launches
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:24PM
A Shariah-compliant global equity ETF, touted as the world's first, has listed on the London Stock Exchange.
Media Super names new chair
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:01PM
Long-serving chair of Media Super Gerard Noonan is retiring at the end of the month as the $6 billion fund continues its due diligence in merger talks with $52 billion fellow industry fund Cbus.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
OCT
1
2020 Cyber Insurance 101 
OCT
1
VIC Fund Taxation Discussion Group 
OCT
3
Webinar: Adding Value to Investment Management Clients - An Overview of the CIMA Certification 
OCT
6
WA Risk and Compliance Discussion Group 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kirstin Hunter
CO-FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
FUTURE SUPER FUND
Future Super co-founder and managing director Kirstin Hunter knows what she stands for. Her path to working at one of Australia's fastest growing super funds was one driven by a moral compass. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something vPHDyU1D