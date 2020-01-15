Industry fund appoints investment head

The former chief investment officer of a $4 billion superannuation fund has resurfaced in the same role at another industry fund.

TWU Super has confirmed to Financial Standard the appointment of a new chief investment officer in former legalsuper investment head Edward Smith, as incumbent Andrew Killen heads for the exit.

Killen has held the role for the past 15 years, and in that time was responsible for building the fund's investment expertise, which TWUSuper said included a recent focus on ESG. He will remain with the fund until midway through the year in an effort to ensure a smooth transition.

The fund said it was "delighted" to appoint Smith, citing his previous investment management experience and his four years at legalsuper.

Smith left legalsuper in September 2019 after more than four years at the fund. He has also previously worked as head of portfolio management at Australian Unity.

Formerly a director of the now wholly-owned Pendal subsidiary Regnan, Smith also served as a senior asset consultant at Frontier Advisors, and was earlier the director of client services at VFMC.

His career has also included stints at Trust Investments Management, where he was general manager of investments, and Coopers and Lybrand as a director of its National Resource Centre.

He began his career as an actuarial analyst in 1986 at The Wyatt Company, before a short stint as a teacher in New Zealand. He returned to actuarial duties at Hill Samuel in 1989.

His departure from the industry fund saw it appoint former Kinetic Super chief investment officer Paul Kessell as its investment chief in the interim, as it began the search for a permanent replacement.