Index manager, friend charged for insider trading

A senior index manager and his friend were charged for insider trading by the Securities and Exchange Commission for reaping over US$900,000 in illegal profits off trades made with prior knowledge of stocks that would be added to or deleted from an index.

The SEC alleged that Yinghang "James" Yang, who worked at a global index provider, exchanged information on index additions/removals with his friend, Yuanbiao Chen who worked as a manager at a sushi restaurant.

In the hours before the index change announcements, the duo would buy call or put options on stocks whose index inclusion was about to change. As the official announcements were made, they liquidated their options positions for profit.

Yang did all the trading from Chen's brokerage account and so was able to hide the transactions from his employer.

The SEC's complaint alleges, for example, that a number of purchase orders were entered in Chen's brokerage account immediately following logins from IP addresses assigned to Yang's home address.

The outcome was about US$900,000 of illegal profits.

The transactions happened between June and October last year.

The SEC identified Yang's employer as 'Company A' in a summary of allegations filed with a US court but said it was a New York corporation and provided ratings, benchmarks, research and analytics to capital and commodity markets worldwide.

The SEC charged Yang and Chen with violating the antifraud provisions of the federal securities laws and seeks permanent injunctions and civil monetary penalties.

In a parallel action, the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York announced criminal charges against Yang.

"Financial professionals and other employees entrusted with confidential, market-moving information are prohibited from using that information for personal gain," said the SEC's New York regional office director Richard R. Best.

"As alleged in our complaint, Yang abused that trust when he used the information to enrich himself and Chen. Their attempts to disguise the unlawful trades by using Chen's account did not prevent the SEC from uncovering their scheme."