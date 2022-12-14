Newspaper icon
Increased scrutiny on private credit

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 14 DEC 2022   12:31PM

The lending market maintains a cautionary tone amidst inflation and interest rate rises, according to Hamilton Lane head of global investment strategy and co-head of investments Drew Schardt.

"Over the past couple of years, in the lead-up to the onset of the pandemic, we've been through an extremely lender friendly period. Then for the most of last year, it was more of a borrower-friendly environment," Schardt said.

"Today we're back to more of a lender's environment."

According to Schardt, its important to navigate these shifts in terms of private credit to find out the most attractive position in the market right now, especially as 95% of the asset class in private credit is floating rate.

"As the Secure Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) and the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (LIBOR) curves have now blown out and will be close to 3.5% by year end, investors are getting the benefit in terms of the return of not only the widening of the spread, but also the extension of the curves," Schardt explained.

However, the flipside for companies is that their fixed-charge coverage, the ability to generate free cash flow conversion, and the margin performance of these businesses in a rising rate environment is fundamental to these lender-friendly terms.

While Schardt believes it's a great time to be lending, he said that Hamilton Lane is placing an increased scrutiny on asset quality, resilient capital structures through cycles and general partner selection.

The key company characteristics he looks for are asset-light with strong, predictable cash flow profiles, a leading market position, recession-resilient sectors, and larger earnings profiles.

"Hamilton Lane targets more senior portions of the capital structure, allowing the opportunity to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, but with an aim toward downside protection, shorter duration and current yield," Schardt said.

"Across our client portfolios we're seeing private credit now having a dedicated allocation depending on potfolio goals or mandates, similar to what investors would have for private equity or for alternatives.

"Private credit is definitely a fixture, and we don't think that its going to go away anytime soon," he concluded.

