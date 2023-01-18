Income matters in 2023: Talaria

The importance of income in investment portfolios as a proportion of overall returns will be magnified as we head into 2023, according to Talaria Asset Management.

The firm's co-chief investment officer Hugh Selby-Smith said that global markets are transitioning away from a period of elevated capital growth driven by historically high asset prices. In this environment, he believes the importance of income will become more prominent in 2023.

"Income matters and always contributes to returns, but capital doesn't actually contribute every decade," Selby-Smith said.

"In fact, in the S&P 500, there's been three: the 1910s, 1930s and more recently the 2000s, where investors had no return from capital appreciation."

Selby-Smith said that the importance of income usually increases after a period where capital gains have been very strong.

"This leads us to believe that the 2020s is very likely to be a decade where capital gains will be a far lower contribution of return, highlighting the importance of income."

With capital contributing less to investment returns, Selby-Smith pointed to two things that will signal a bottom in capital markets in 2023. The first is when leading economic indicators trough, allowing investors to anticipate a recovery in the economy and corporate earnings, and the second is when central banks change to policies that support capital markets.

He also said that a slowing pace of interest rate rises does not constitute a central bank change of policy.

"The established relationships between interest rates, leading economic indicators, and corporate earnings point towards falling profitability into the second half of 2023, which will negatively impact markets," Selby-Smith explained.

"One of the keys to wealth creation is holding on to as much of it as possible in down markets so that capital can then work for you when things improve."