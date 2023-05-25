Newspaper icon
Income Asset Management buys credit fund

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 25 MAY 2023   12:43PM

Sydney-based Income Asset Management Group (IAM) has acquired River Capital Liquid Credit Fund and credit mandate for $72 million. It also divested its 25% stake in Fortlake Asset Management.

The River Capital Liquid Credit Fund is a high conviction fund using bottom-up, fundamental credit analysis. It is currently run by River Capital, a multi-asset boutique based in Melbourne.

IAM has paid $350,000 upfront and will implement a deferred revenue sharing arrangement valued at about $70,000 pre annum.

IAM said the opportunity brings a fully operational fund with a solid, two-year track record into the firm, rather than investing in an external fixed income specialist.

"We will use this to continue to grow the recurring income that our model bond mandates provide us," it said.

As a part of the acquisition, IAM has hired River Capital's Daniel Saldanha as head of credit and fixed income and Anthony Swan as senior investment analyst.

Saldanha brings over 20-years' experience to the role, having previously worked at Credit Suisse, Marathon Asset Management and Bentham Asset Management.

Meanwhile, Swan boasts a 26-year career in financial services, spending time at Bain Capital, Wellington Management, Goldman Sachs, Acorn Capital and Investor Capital Advisory.

"Daniel and Anthony have a proven track record, defending investors' capital during the most challenging of environments for fixed income. Adding such high calibre investors to the team and a differentiated and compelling fund, will help IAM continue to grow recurring revenue through internal investment management," IAM Funds chief executive Jonathan Baird said.

At the same time, the group have exited a 25% stake in Fortlake Asset Management.

"The $2.5m paid for our share more than compensates us for the effort put into the firm and the return of our $1m loan is a heathy injection of cash on top of the cash holding," IAM said.

IAM said its clear objective is to build a formidable funds management business across formal discretionary funds, non-discretionary model bond managed accounts and Funds distribution business.

"We have exited the 25% investment in an external fund manager, significantly reduced future dilution by cancelling the issued performance rights, for a consideration that reasonably compensates the group for the time and energy put into that business. We now begin the journey to owning and managing our wholly owned funds and can concentrate on building assets for the benefit of our investors and other stakeholders," IAM chief executive Jon Lechte said.

