IML launches Aussie shares fund as active ETF

The IML Concentrated Australian Share Fund (Quoted Managed Fund) is now available on the ASX as an active ETF, catering to financial advisers and retail investors.

The fund manager explained its Quoted Managed Fund represents a distinct class of units within the unlisted Concentrated Australian Share Fund.

IML said it focuses on investing in a selected group of 20-30 high-quality, undervalued companies listed on the ASX, typically above $500 million in market capital.

It further explained the fund (9.4%) has outperformed the benchmark (8.3%) by 1.1%, since its inception.

Moreover, it has exhibited lower volatility and demonstrated better capital protection for clients during market downturns, IML said.

IML senior portfolio manager and head of research Hugh Giddy has overseen the fund since its launch in 2010 and is supported by 10 portfolio managers and analysts.

Giddy clarified that the fund's small number of stocks means selection comes down to high-quality ASX companies.

"... and those I can buy at a reasonable price," he said.

"The quality of the stocks has meant the fund tends to drop less than the benchmark in tough times, only falling half as much as the benchmark on average."

He added low drawdowns have also contributed to the fund outperforming over the long term "despite the fund sometimes lagging more frothy markets."

"Because the fund performs quite differently to the benchmark, it offers diversification benefits for investors while still investing in Australian equities," he said.

Meanwhile, IML chief executive Damon Hambly commented that the listing has followed significant demand from clients.

"We continue to hear from our clients that they want choice. Choice not only in the assets they invest in, but also the way they invest," he said.

"We are offering the concentrated fund as an active ETF to suit our financial adviser clients that like to invest this way, as well as retail investors who manage their own portfolios."