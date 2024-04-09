IMF flags concerns over 'risky' private credit market

The International Monetary Find (IMF) has raised concerns over the growing private credit market, which topped US$2.1 trillion in assets and committed capital globally last year.

The private credit market, which specialises in non-bank financial institutions such as investment funds lending to corporate borrowers, is now nearing market share equal to that of syndicated loans and high-yield bonds.

"This market emerged about three decades ago as a financing source for companies too large or risky for commercial banks and too small to raise debt in public markets," the IMF said.

"In the past few years, it has grown rapidly as features such as, speed, flexibility, and attentiveness have proved valuable to borrowers. Institutional investors such as pension funds and insurance companies have eagerly invested in funds that, though illiquid, offered higher returns and less volatility."

The IMF said that while private corporate credit has created significant economic benefits, the migration of lending from regulated banks and transparent public markets to the more opaque world of private credit creates potential risks.

"Valuation is infrequent, credit quality isn't always clear or easy to assess, and it's hard to understand how systemic risks may be building given the less than clear interconnections between private credit funds, private equity firms, commercial banks, and investors," it said.

"Today, immediate financial stability risks from private credit appear to be limited. However, given that this ecosystem is opaque and highly interconnected, and if fast growth continues with limited oversight, existing vulnerabilities could become a systemic risk for the broader financial system."

The IMF said companies that tap the private credit market tend to be smaller and carry more debt compared to their counterparts with leveraged loans or public bonds.

"This makes them more vulnerable to rising rates and economic downturns. With the recent rise in benchmark interest rates, our analysis indicates that more than one-third of borrowers now have interest costs exceeding their current earnings," it said.

"The rapid growth of private credit has recently spurred increased competition from banks on large transactions. This in turn has put pressure on private credit providers to deploy capital, leading to weaker underwriting standards and looser loan covenants-some signs of which have already been noted by supervisory authorities."

Further, the IMF flagged concerns over a lack of proper valuing in the private market. It said because private market loans rarely trade, they cannot be valued using market prices.

"Instead, they are often marked only quarterly using risk models, and may suffer from stale and subjective valuations across funds," it said.

"Our analysis comparing private credit to leveraged loans (which trade regularly in a more liquid and transparent market) shows that, despite having lower credit quality, private credit assets tend to have smaller markdowns during times of stress."

The IMF said that while private credit fund leverage appears to be low, there is potential for multiple layers of hidden leverage which "does raise concerns given the lack of data".

"Leverage is deployed also by investors in these funds and by the borrowers themselves. This layering of leverage makes it difficult to assess potential systemic vulnerabilities of this market," the IMF said.

The interconnectedness within the private credit ecosystem also raised concerns for the IMF. It said that while banks, pension funds and insurers appear to not have a material exposure to private credit, some may have concentrated exposure in the sector.

"A select group of pension funds and insurers are diving deeper into private credit waters, significantly upping their share of these less-liquid assets. This includes private-equity-influenced life insurance companies," it said.

The IMF said though liquidity risks may appear limited at this current stage, a growing retail presence could change things moving forward.

"Private credit funds use long-term capital lockups and impose constraints on investor redemptions to align the investment horizon with the underlying illiquid assets. But new funds targeted at individual investors may have higher redemption risks," it said.

"Although these risks are mitigated by liquidity management tools (such as gates and fixed redemption periods), they have not been tested in a severe runoff scenario.

"Significant interconnectedness could affect public markets, as insurance companies and pension funds may be forced to sell more liquid assets."

The IMF has called for more vigilant regulation to monitor and assess risks in the private credit market.

"Authorities should consider a more active supervisory and regulatory approach to private credit, focusing on monitoring and risk management, leverage, interconnectedness, and concentration of exposures," it said.