IFM, ISPT explore merger options

IFM Investors and ISPT have confirmed that a merger is potentially in the works, prompted by the request of its shareholders.

The industry super fund-owned IFM Investors and ISPT said in a joint statement that: "A potential merger recognises that IFM and ISPT have complementary businesses and capabilities. They also have an extensive common shareholder base."

IFM had $216.7 billion in assets under management at the end of March, according to Rainmaker data. Some $26.4 billion is invested in international infrastructure while $18 billion is in local infrastructure. About 33% or $48.8 billion is currently sitting in cash.

ISPT was established by AustralianSuper, Cbus and HESTA in 1994 and had $22.1 billion in AUM at the end of March. The lion's share is invested in Australian property.

In the past, the two collaborated on launching International Property Funds Management (IPFM), which invests in global unlisted real estate. Tony McCormack was appointed as the inaugural chief executive.

"Any merger must create value for the shareholders and unitholders of IFM Investors and ISPT and deliver strong financial outcomes for their members," ISPT and IFM said about the potential merger.

Neither entity commented on the possibility of ISPT dissolving under the IFM brand.

"Discussions are ongoing between the organisations as they seek to identify and assess the opportunities and risks for their shareholders, investors, businesses and people," they said.