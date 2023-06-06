Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

IFM, ISPT explore merger options

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 6 JUN 2023   12:38PM

IFM Investors and ISPT have confirmed that a merger is potentially in the works, prompted by the request of its shareholders.

The industry super fund-owned IFM Investors and ISPT said in a joint statement that: "A potential merger recognises that IFM and ISPT have complementary businesses and capabilities. They also have an extensive common shareholder base."

IFM had $216.7 billion in assets under management at the end of March, according to Rainmaker data. Some $26.4 billion is invested in international infrastructure while $18 billion is in local infrastructure. About 33% or $48.8 billion is currently sitting in cash.

ISPT was established by AustralianSuper, Cbus and HESTA in 1994 and had $22.1 billion in AUM at the end of March. The lion's share is invested in Australian property.

In the past, the two collaborated on launching International Property Funds Management (IPFM), which invests in global unlisted real estate. Tony McCormack was appointed as the inaugural chief executive.

"Any merger must create value for the shareholders and unitholders of IFM Investors and ISPT and deliver strong financial outcomes for their members," ISPT and IFM said about the potential merger.

Neither entity commented on the possibility of ISPT dissolving under the IFM brand.

"Discussions are ongoing between the organisations as they seek to identify and assess the opportunities and risks for their shareholders, investors, businesses and people," they said.

Read more: ISPTIFM InvestorsAUMAustralianSuperCbusHESTARainmakerTony McCormack
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Boutique co-founder jumps to AustralianSuper
IFM Investors welcomes global head of client solutions
Consulting triopoly dominates NFP super
Cbus eyes big deals in new investment blueprint
Industry funds' illiquid assets scrutinised
First Sentier clients walk away with $13bn
HESTA pushes for gig worker super entitlements
MySuper inches to $1tn
Nuveen wins $190m super mandate
Super fund blunder likely down to bad data: Podcast

Editor's Choice

Advice regtech acquires TIQK assets

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:44PM
Regtech provider for financial advisers Fourth Line has acquired the intellectual property of defunct startup TIQK.

NGS Super names chief executive

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:44PM
Natalie Previtera has been permanently appointed to the role of chief executive after acting in the role for nearly a year.

SMSFs continue to fly solo

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:37PM
Self-managed super fund trustees continue to shun the services of financial advisers despite the fact many concede they need expertise on regulation changes and investments.

Cash rate hits 4.1%

KARREN VERGARA
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has hiked rates by another 25 basis points to bring the official cash rate to 4.1%.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Julian Biggins

JOINT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
Julian Biggins first moved to the harbour city in 2001, finding himself enamoured with its natural beauty. Now, as co-founder and joint chief executive of MA Financial, he hopes others who share the sentiment help drive healthy returns. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.