IFM Investors, UniSuper buy PRP stake

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 18 NOV 2022   12:50PM

IFM Investors and UniSuper have acquired a majority interest in PRP Diagnostic Imaging.

IFM Investors' Long Term Private Capital Fund and UniSuper entered a binding transaction with PRP, the first deal for the IFM fund. UniSuper is both an anchor investor in the fund and will take a 30% direct co-investment stake.

"PRP is a great investment with a strong growth story which we anticipate will continue. It aligns with our strategy to invest in high quality assets for our members and adds to our growing $10 billion private markets portfolio. As genuine active long-term investors, we continue to look for sizeable direct opportunities that enable our members to grow their retirement savings," UniSuper chief investment officer John Pearce said.

IFM Investors explained the LTPC Fund targets long-term investments in well-established, economically durable businesses in market-leading positions across the Australian and New Zealand technology, business services, healthcare, waste, consumer staples and logistics sectors.

"We are thrilled to make this long-term investment in PRP, a high-quality, well-run business with significant growth potential. We are looking forward to ongoing collaboration with the doctors and management to support its next stage of growth," IFM Investors executive director, private equity Adrian Kerley said.

IFM and UniSuper said they see opportunities to continue PRP's growth trajectory, expand its geographical reach and invest further in technology and systems with the aim of continuing to drive leading patient care and experience.

The remainder of PRP is owned by its management and doctors.

Read more: UniSuperIFM InvestorsPRP Diagnostic ImagingAdrian KerleyAustralianJohn PearceLong Term Private Capital FundLTPC FundNew Zealand
