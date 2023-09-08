Newspaper icon
IFM Investors puts $46m into energy retail sector

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 8 SEP 2023   12:11PM

IFM Investors (IFM) has made a substantial investment in global energy software provider Tally Group (Tally) via its Australian growth equity fund, IFM Growth Partners 2.

Tally currently serves over 70 energy retailers across Australia, New Zealand, Japan, the US, and Middle East. It provides a suite of software solutions for energy billing, customer management and compliance, for the residential, commercial and industrial segments. Among other things, its solutions aim to help customers manage their energy consumption, putting less pressure on the grid.

Investing alongside existing shareholders including management, SilverTree Equity, and Pioneer Capital, IFM has contributed about $46 million to this growth round.

It follows IFM's recent investment partnership announced with Smart Urban Properties Australia (SUPA), a converged utilities and communications infrastructure provider.

It also comes as IFM appointed a global head of sustainable investment on Tuesday.

"Energy retailers are seeking new technology solutions and real innovation to grow their business, reduce operational costs and deliver the energy transition underway globally," IFM executive director private equity Adrian Kerley said.

"We have been closely monitoring the unprecedented change in this space, and the legacy technology that has served energy retailers for so long will not be sufficient for the energy transition."

Kerley added the investment in Tally will help energy retailers drive meaningful change for their clients and accelerate the industry's transition to more decentralised and innovative energy solutions and decarbonisation.

Tally Group chief executive Andrew Duncan said the company is very excited to join forces with IFM.

"This investment is an endorsement of our strategy and a partnership that will support and accelerate our technology innovation, continue to enhance our client delivery performance and accelerate our growth," Duncan said.

The transaction is expected to complete in September, pending regulatory approval.

It's the fourth investment for the IFM Growth Partners 2 fund.

