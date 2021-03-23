NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Hyperion ETF goes live
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 23 MAR 2021   12:05PM

After previously announcing its venture into active ETFs, Hyperion has listed its global equities strategy on the Australian Securities Exchange.

The Hyperion Global Growth Fund (HYGG) is the investment manager's first active ETF and provides access to the $1 billion Hyperion Global Growth Companies Strategy.

The fund invests between 80% to 100% in global equities and was established in 2014 for wholesale investors after a decade of research.

The listed fund will have the same fee structure as the unlisted fund which is 0.70% per annum management fee and a 20% performance fee above the benchmark (MSCI World Accumulation Index).

The Hyperion Australian Growth Companies Fund delivered the highest return in the large-cap segment of 18.9% per annum in Rainmaker's latest wholesale managed funds report.

Over one year, the fund has returned 40.6% against the benchmark performance of 8.2%.

The fund holds a 40% weighting in technology stocks including Square, Amazon, PayPal and ServiceNow. It also benefited from its holding in Tesla.

Hyperion believes its 25 holdings have predictable earnings, low debt, high interest cover, sustainable competitive advantages, and strong free cash flow.

In addition, Morningstar recently upgraded the Hyperion Small Growth Companies to the esteemed gold rating from silver.

Read more: Hyperion ETFHyperion Australian Growth Companies FundHyperion Global Growth FundHyperion Small Growth CompaniesMorningstarMSCI World Accumulation Index
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ETF liquidity disappears: Morningstar
Tide turns in ETFs, managed funds inflows
Hyperion makes foray into active ETFs
Vanguard growth ETFs shine
Morningstar introduces new platform
Australia bottoms out on fund disclosure
Morningstar adds ESG to analysis
Morningstar's conviction weakened on BlackRock fund
Industry fund flags fee cuts
Perpetual equities fund cops ratings downgrade
Editor's Choice
Industry fund chief steps down
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:44PM
An $11.5 billion superannuation fund's chief executive will exit to lead a fintech, which is in the process of merging with the former Sargon Capital, now Certane Group.
Brian Hartzer to release leadership book
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:27PM
Former Westpac chief executive Brian Hartzer will release a professional development book on effective leadership in April.
ASIC praises super trustees
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:16PM
ASIC has released the findings of its review of how superannuation trustees supported members during COVID-19 with overall positive feedback.
APAC lagging on net zero goal: Survey
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:10PM
A new survey has revealed the APAC region is lagging behind the rest of the world when it comes to setting clear goals to reach a net-zero carbon emissions target.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Judith Beck
Author
Admin Special Accounts
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Swen Werner
Managing Director
State Street Global Markets
Marko Milek
Head of Data and Analytics APAC, Managing Director, State Street Alpha, Singapore
State Street Global Markets
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
23
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
MAR
25
Technical Services Forum 
MAY
5
Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 
MAY
26
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Julia Lee
FOUNDER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
BURMAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
It was an exercise in good judgement when Julia Lee went out on her own to establish Burman Invest. She shares with Karren Vergara what led to that moment.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something hkVIulHG