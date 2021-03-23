Hyperion ETF goes live

After previously announcing its venture into active ETFs, Hyperion has listed its global equities strategy on the Australian Securities Exchange.

The Hyperion Global Growth Fund (HYGG) is the investment manager's first active ETF and provides access to the $1 billion Hyperion Global Growth Companies Strategy.

The fund invests between 80% to 100% in global equities and was established in 2014 for wholesale investors after a decade of research.

The listed fund will have the same fee structure as the unlisted fund which is 0.70% per annum management fee and a 20% performance fee above the benchmark (MSCI World Accumulation Index).

The Hyperion Australian Growth Companies Fund delivered the highest return in the large-cap segment of 18.9% per annum in Rainmaker's latest wholesale managed funds report.

Over one year, the fund has returned 40.6% against the benchmark performance of 8.2%.

The fund holds a 40% weighting in technology stocks including Square, Amazon, PayPal and ServiceNow. It also benefited from its holding in Tesla.

Hyperion believes its 25 holdings have predictable earnings, low debt, high interest cover, sustainable competitive advantages, and strong free cash flow.

In addition, Morningstar recently upgraded the Hyperion Small Growth Companies to the esteemed gold rating from silver.