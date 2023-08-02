Newspaper icon
Technology

HUB24 unveils new data feeds

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 2 AUG 2023   12:42PM

HUB24 added new data feeds and automation capabilities, enabling financial advisers to report on clients' other investments including cash accounts and term deposits, listed securities, managed funds, direct property, and other assets.

HUB24 chief product and innovation officer Craig Apps said the new features have been designed in collaboration with advisers and offer many benefits, including saving advisers more time by leveraging HUB24's data and technology capability to create efficiencies, increase client engagement and deliver value.

"By leveraging this capability, advisers using the HUB24 platform can obtain a holistic view of their clients' asset allocation simply by adding in other investments such as property values, other Australian or international shares, private equity funds or even collectibles such as art or wine," Apps said.

Once an adviser adds other investments to the HUB24 platform, they are integrated across HUB24's Portfolio Dashboard, InvestorHUB and HUB24 Present, a reporting capability co-created with advisers that enables them to customise presentations in real-time and increase client engagement.

Apps said discussions with advisers identified a range of other features that would make it easier for them to have more holistic conversations with their clients.

As a result, "advisers now have the ability to customise the terms used for asset classes, for example, 'listed infrastructure' versus 'alternatives,' enabling them to use consistent language that their clients understand across multiple documents, which also supports compliance processes."

The upgrades follow in a long line of recent developments for HUB24.

In May, HUB24 agreed to buy finance app myprosperity for $40 million.

"The acquisition is expected to deliver long term shareholder value by accelerating HUB24's platform of the future strategy, supporting our current growth trajectory and strengthening our competitive advantage to capture market share and create new growth opportunities," it said.

In the same month, HUB24 expanded its relationship with HR technology platform Striver in an aim to strengthen its education capabilities.

