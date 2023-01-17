HUB24 inflows slow amid challenging market dynamics

HUB24 recorded $2.8 billion of platform net inflows in Q2 FY23, down 23.6% year on year.

The funds platform also saw net inflows of $5.8 billion in 1H FY23, a drop of 13.6% from the previous corresponding period.

In an ASX announcement, HUB24 said its inflows were strong in the context of current market dynamics and macroeconomic events.

Further, HUB24 said its market leadership position and innovative solutions continued to resonate with its clients. The funds platform cited growth from net inflows and a pipeline of opportunities across all customer segments including, large national licensees, brokers, boutique advice practices and self-licensed advisers.

Platform funds under administration (FUA) were $55.8 billion as at 31 December 2022, up by $5.8 billion from the previous corresponding period. Meanwhile, the ASX200 price index over the 12-month period to 31 December 2022 was -5.5%.

According to Plan for Life data, HUB24 was ranked first for quarterly net inflows and second for annual net inflows. The funds platform's market share increased to 5.7% as at September 2022, up from 4.6% the year prior.

Plan for Life data also shows HUB24 has the fastest growth rate as a percentage of FUA based on annual net inflows.

HUB24 also announced that during Q2 FY23, 26 new distribution agreements were signed and the total number of advisers using the platform increased to 3,392, up 8.5% from the previous corresponding period.

Regarding financial advisers, HUB24 said that its enhanced model portfolio functionality to improve advisers' ability to manage assets and can create bespoke investment strategies for clients.

"The enhanced ESG functionality provides advisers with access to data-driven insights and metrics for selected managed funds and more than 350 Australian listed securities," HUB24 said.

"This additional capability complements HUB24's innovative managed portfolio stock substitution functionality and broad range of investment options, enabling advisers to tailor their investment approach to meet clients' individual ESG investment preferences."