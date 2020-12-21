NEWS
Executive Appointments
HUB24 finds new role for Paragem lead
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 21 DEC 2020   11:38AM

The current managing director of Paragem will be placed into a new role by HUB24 once the sale of the business is complete.

Nicholas Jacobsen will take on the new role of managing director of Easton Investments commencing at the completion of the sale of Paragem.

As previously announced in October 2020, HUB24 agreed to make a proportional takeover offer for one in every three fully paid ordinary shares of Easton held shareholders other than HUB24.

The price was set at $1.20 per share and was unanimously recommended by Easton's board.

In addition, HUB24 would also have the right to appoint two nominee directors to Easton's board.

The transaction is set to be completed in early February 2021.  Paragem shares will be issues by 4 January 2021 and will be subject to a holding lock until completion of the share sale agreement.

The finalised offer is slightly different from the one previously announced in October.

The previously announced transaction with Easton included a subscription of approximately $14.05 million worth of Easton shares by HUB24, with Easton then undertaking an equal access, off-market buyback.

This would have resulted in HUB24 taking a 40% ownership of Easton dependent on shareholder acceptance.

Under the revised agreement, if all shareholders in Easton accept the offer, HUB24 would hold around 39.2% of Easton's fully paid ordinary shares following the issuance of Paragem shares to HUB24.

Easton directors have stated their intention to accept the offer and confirmed they have entered into pre-bid acceptance arrangements.

Read more: HUB24Easton InvestmentsNicholas Jacobsen
VIEW COMMENTS
