HUB24 farewells longstanding chair

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 24 OCT 2023   12:23PM

After nearly 12 years, HUB24 non-executive director and chair Bruce Higgins has informed the board of his plans to retire. As such, a replacement has been appointed.

Higgins has served as chair since October 2012, and during his tenure saw the platform provider's profits surge and increase in shareholder value.

"It has been a great pleasure to work with the talented team at HUB24 during this period of strong growth in the business as funds under administration (FUA) increased from $150 million to now over $80 billion, and revenue has grown at a compound annual growth rate of 62% over the past decade," Higgins said.

Higgins will officially retire from the board at the conclusion of the HUB24 annual general meeting in November.

In his place, the HUB24 board has unanimously elected non-executive director Paul Rogan as chair.

Rogan has served as a non-executive director since 2017, holding the position of chair of the audit, risk, and compliance committee, and as a member of the remuneration and nomination committee.

Rogan has also held senior roles at MLC, National Australia Bank, and Challenger Group.

Higgins and Rogan are expected to work closely together to ensure a smooth transition, which HUB24 non-executive director Rachel Grimes will step into the role as chair of the audit risk and compliance committee.

Prior to HUB24, Grimes was the chief financial officer of both Westpac Group and Challenger Group.

On behalf of the HUB24 board, Rogan thanked Higgins for his "remarkable leadership and commitment to the HUB24 Group" during his tenure.

"He leaves behind a strong legacy," Rogan said.

"I am looking forward to continuing to work with my colleagues on the board and the HUB24 executive team to deliver value for our customers and shareholders and position the company for future growth."

