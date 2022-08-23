Newspaper icon
HUB24 delivers record profit, growth

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 23 AUG 2022   12:07PM

HUB24 reported underlying NPAT of $35.9 million, up 133% from the year prior.

Releasing results today, it also had an underlying group EBITDA of $70.4 million (up 92% on FY21) and an underlying platform EBITDA of $62.3 million (up 64% on FY21).

HUB24 reported record platform net inflows of $11.7 billion, up 32% from the previous year. Correspondingly, total funds under administration (FUA) grew by 12% to $65.6 billion.

HUB24 said its business footprint continued to evolve with the acquisition of Class Limited (Class), which provided further opportunities to leverage the group's collective capabilities.

Moreover, HUB24 stated that the Class acquisition would allow the group to deliver products and solutions that enhance value for existing and new customers, whilst increasing market share and growing the SMSF market.

HUB24's platform market share rose from 3.9% to 5.1% (a 31% increase).

The company's organic growth reached record levels during FY22 with the number of advisers using the platform increasing to 3486, up 14% from the prior comparative period. There were also 112 new distribution agreements signed.

"The business remains focused on our strategy to continue to lead the wealth industry as the best provider of integrated platform, technology and data solutions by developing innovate products and solutions that enhance customer value, create opportunities for further growth and progress our vision for the platform of the future," HUB24 said.

However, given the negative market movement experienced during FY22, the company did revise its FY24 FUA guidance to a range of $80-$89 billion.

HUB24 managing director Andrew Alcock commented: "HUB24 has achieved record levels of organic growth, whilst also completing the acquisition of Class. The HUB24 platform continues to be recognised by the industry and our customers."

Following the announcement, at time of writing, HUB24's share price remained stable, down 0.2% today.

This year to date, HUB24's share price has fallen 14.46%.

HUB24 delivers record profit, growth

