HUB24 completes Paragem sale

HUB24 has confirmed the completion of the sale of Paragem to a subsidiary Easton and announced a new member of the Easton board.

HUB24 confirmed the completion of the Paragem sale to the ASX saying it has now received the 3.3 million Easton shares issued as consideration for the sale.

"The completion of this transaction is a key step in the series of transactions announced in December 2020 between HUB24 and Easton as part of a strategic relationship," HUB24 said.

"HUB24 believes the combination of Easton and Paragem will add significant scale to Easton's adviser network and may accelerate Easton's strategy to become a leaving non institutional provider of adviser and licensee services."

Additionally, HUB24 non-executive director Anthony McDonald has now joined the Easton board in the same position.

McDonald was nominated to the Easton board for consideration as the first of two new non-executive directors to be nominated by HIB24 under the terms of the transaction implementation deed.

Easton chair Kevin White welcomed McDonald after the board determined he was a qualified and suitable appointment.

"We are delighted that Tony has agreed to join the Easton board given his relevant background, qualifications, knowledge and experience in both the financial services sector and the listed company environment," White said.

McDonald joined the HUB24 board in September 2015 and is the chair of HUB24's remuneration and nomination committee.

He co-founded the financial planning firm Snowball in 2000, which merged with Shadforth in 2011 and is now the ASX-listed SFG Australia.

McDonald is also non-executive director of 8IP Emerging Companies and former chair of the Financial Services Council.

"The Easton board will be strengthened with Tony's appointment and will benefit from his broad spread of skills and experience that are expected to reinforce the strategic partnership with HUB24," White said.

"We look forward to Tony's strong contribution to the future growth and prosperity of Easton as the board looks to reset and execute the company's growth strategy with the support and backing of HUB24 as a strategic partner."