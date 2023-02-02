HUB24 appoints chief people officer

Newspaper icon
BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 2 FEB 2023   12:48PM

HUB24 has welcomed a new chief people officer in Amy Rixon.

Rixon joined the group executive team yesterday and has over 20 years of leadership and HR experience.

Most recently, she held the position of chief people officer at Frucor Suntory. While in the role, Rixon was responsible for the company's people and culture strategy, as well as the leadership and development and well-being of all people and sites across Australia and New Zealand.

Before that, she was the chief brand, people and culture officer at ASX-listed ARQ Group, where for more than five years she was part of the organisation's executive leadership team, heading strategic and operational outcomes for the business during a critical growth period.

She also worked at Optus for more than six years in several HR roles, including as HR director where she executed on strategic direction in line with the organisation's people and change management programs.

Earlier on in her career, she worked in human resources management for Suncorp and market research company Ipsos.

HUB24 managing director Andrew Alcock said its people are critical to the ongoing success of the platform provider.

"As chief people officer, Amy's leadership will be particularly important as we position ourselves for future success," he said.

"As we grow our teams across the HUB24 Group, we want to ensure we continue to attract great people to the business and retain the talented team we have in place. We want to create the right environment for our people to thrive."

Following the announcement HUB24, acquired Class Limited announced the appointment of business development manager David Goldsmith who previously worked at the firm.

In 2012 he joined Class as business development manager and left to take on the role head of sales at Evolv Super Audits in 2020.

Class general manager growth Jo Hurley welcomed Goldsmith back.

"I'm delighted to announce the return of David Goldsmith to the Class business, a respected industry professional with a depth of experience and expertise," she said.

"Over the years David has built extensive relationships with top tier accounting, auditing, SMSF administration and financial planning firms by helping these businesses to embrace and use technology to benefit client outcomes and drive efficiencies."

Commenting on his appointment Goldsmith added: "I'm really looking forward to working with Jo and the team doing what I love which is supporting Class customers and partners with market-leading cloud based SMSF technology solutions."

"Class delivers best-in class innovation and automation for Australia's top accounting firms and is focused on enhancing customer experiences and continuing to develop solutions that create even more value for its customers and partners."

Read more: HUB24Amy RixonDavid GoldsmithAndrew AlcockClass LimitedJo HurleySuncorp
