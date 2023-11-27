HSBC launches local venture debt offering

HSBC has unveiled a venture debt offering to the Australian market which specifically targets technology focused startups.

According to the banking giant, an initial $228 million has been allocated to the new offering, with loans ranging from $10 million to $30 million, based on the needs of the business.

Companies backed by venture capital will have the opportunity to access HSBC's new debt product as it looks to focus on the technology sector. This includes anything from software-as-a-service companies to climate tech.

HSBC tech sector lead for Australia and New Zealand Alan Watters told Financial Standard the bank has already provided venture debt to two Australian start-ups using its US balance sheet.

"So, we knew there was appetite," he explained.

"We also know from the conversations we have been having with founders, venture capital firms and the wider ecosystem for the last two years that there is a shortfall of capital for late-stage growth companies."

According to HSBC, its new offering provides a more flexible form of capital designed to help scale up companies and accelerate their growth.

Additionally, clients will have access to a specialised banking service designed to meet the specific needs of innovative companies, including access to a range of APIs and digital payment solutions, the HSBCnet digital platform, and digital onboarding, HSBC said.

Watters explained that, as a bank, HSBC has been a key partner to the publicly listed technology sector for a long time, primarily the constituents of XTX, supporting these companies as they have transitioned from private to public.

"As the leading international bank for innovative companies around the world, we're excited to strengthen our support for Australia and New Zealand's ecosystem of innovation and help fast-growing scaleup companies in technology and new economy sectors to expand," he said.

"With the introduction of our venture debt solution, we are able to increase the specialised support we provide to innovative companies who need flexible, long-term, and trusted banking relationships to help them reach their next milestone or capitalise on opportunities as they arise."