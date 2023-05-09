How this budget was built

To understand how the 2023-24 federal budget was built, you need to understand its 2022-23 foundations because just five taxes accounted for 97% of all taxation revenue and just six programs accounted for 71% of all expenditures, with the biggest two accounting for 52%.

In a tumultuous global economic environment, and a massively disrupted one at home in Australia, any federal treasurer has much less room to move than we may appreciate. Yes they can introduce efficiencies and redirect intra-program priorities but the broad parameters are already set.

Showing how this played in 2022-23, the Budget Papers state that the nation's economy is expected to grow only 1.8% in 2023 after surging twice as fast by 3.6% in 2022. Partly explaining the downward tilt is that the commodities sector which boomed in 2022 thanks to the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, is now experiencing falling prices for the nation's export staples of LNG, iron ore, coking coal and rural outputs.

Recall that while the commodities sector is just 22% of Australia's $2 trillion GDP, it accounts for almost 70% of national exports.

As a result, the 9% increase in expected tax receipts for 2022-23 over 2021-22 and the 4% increase in expenditures don't come close to explaining the 23-24 budgetary framework.

On tax receipts, yet again it's individual taxpayers doing the heavy lifting. In 2021-22 they accounted for 48% of the total tax take but in 2022-23 this has stepped up to 51% thanks to their tax receipts jumping from $259 billion to $297 billion. In 2027, the budget projects their share will be higher still at 52%.

Individuals paying such a high share of total taxation receipts explains why the Albanese government is loathe to reverse the Stage 3 income tax cuts. And let's not forget that just 20% of taxpayers being those earning more $180,000 per year, have already been punished by bracket creep as they in 2019-20, according to Australian Taxation Office statistics, paid two-thirds of all taxes paid by individuals.

Company tax revenue, despite the surge in commodity prices in the first half of 2022-23 albeit that has now tempered, is still only 23% of total taxation receipts even though it's jumped 12% from $123 billion to $138 billion. But as a sign of what the government is expecting, by 2027 the company tax share is projected to crash to just 19%.

Reflecting low superannuation returns, which Rainmaker research shows are only now consistently back into positive territory following 2022 being negative and among the worst they've been for fund members since the GFC, taxes paid by super funds have collapsed almost two-thirds from $27 billion in 2021-22 to just $9.6 billion in 22-23. Super fund tax revenue is of course expected to recover as fund returns recover, but still only to where it was in 2022.

Revenue from GST revenue, that jumped 12% from $73 billion in 2021-22 to $82 billion in 2022-23, is still 14% of total tax receipts. Excise revenue jumped 10% but only from $39 billion to $43 billion, noting that almost 95% of this comes from petrol and diesel excise and tobacco and alcohol excise.

These constraints set the scene for the expenditure side of the ledger. Sure, defence spending is up 5% to $40 billion in 22-23, and projected to jump 22% by 2027, and education spending is up 6% to $48 billion, but the big-ticket items that really drive Australia's federal budget - heath and social security and welfare - are up only 1% and 2% this year.

Social security and welfare spending nevertheless has some big growth areas with NDIS expenditure climbing from a 2021-22 final budget outcome of $29 billion to $35 billion in 2022-23 for a huge 22% growth, and JobSeeker total expenditure that jumped 18% to about $14 billion.

NDIS expenditure is meanwhile projected to skyrocket 57% by 2027 to $55 billion making it one of the highest long-term risk areas in the whole budget. It's only a matter of time until a superannuation-like levy is proposed.

Payments to seniors, which in the main are Age Pension payments and aged care expenditures, are meanwhile growing strongly but only by 7% each, which pretty much matches the inflation rate.

Against this, while the government is making a big deal about its policy decision to increase the Petroleum Resources Rent Tax, it's still only collecting $2.4 billion in 2022-23. Worse still, even across the outyears the revenue from this tax will still only be marginal. Initiatives to make large local and multi-nationals pay 15% minimum tax are likely to be a much more important area to watch.

In this sense a good case study in LNG production and exports. Australia is the world's largest exporter of LNG, with Qatar in second place. The $26 billion Qatar receives from the sector is triple the estimated $9 billion Australia receives in company tax and resources taxes.