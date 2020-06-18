NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
How competitive is the Australian ETF industry?
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 18 JUN 2020   12:38PM

New analysis from Rainmaker Information shows the Australian ETF industry has become more competitive over the years.

Rainmaker Information head of investment research John Dyall used the Herfindahl-Hirschman Index (HHI), which measures the concentration of players in a particular market and hence its competitiveness, on all broad-based measures including ETF managers' share by total assets as well as revenue.

A score of 2500 and above on the HHI indicates a high-concentration market, followed by moderate concentration for a score of 1500-2500, unconcentrated for a score of 100-1500 and highly-competitive for a score of less than 100.

"...What you really want in a competition is for every team to have a chance of winning at the end of the day. If you have managers which are dominating too much, then the market becomes less competitive, they become price markers [and] there is less power in the hands of the consumers," Dyall said.

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Fighting Deflation Now, Causing Inflation Later?

"To take the Australian Rules Football [AFL] analogy a bit further, you want the Western Bulldogs to have a chance at winning every year because...it's good for the game. And that's an analogy [I am] trying to string together here and say this is why we want a competitive exchange traded products market here in this country."

Overall, the total market by managers fell into the category of "moderate concentration" with a score of 1961 at March end. It has grown from being highly concentrated at March 2014, showing some improvement on the HHI score every year.

By index providers, the local ETF industry moved from being highly concentrated to moderately concentrated between March 2019 and March 2020.

Going by asset classes, Australian equities were the most competitive while active ETFs and smart beta products had the most concentration.

Read more: Rainmaker InformationJohn DyallHerfindahl-Hirschman Index
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
How early release impacts the ASX
COVID-19 ETP market winners, losers
Plenty still want in on ETPs: Research
Super women: Female-led funds on top
Investment Manager of the Year named
Investment Leadership Awards finalists revealed
Index investment soars: Research
Money magazine appoints editor-at-large
FS Roundtable: Striking the perfect balance
Pinnacle kicks off race to zero-fee ETFs
Editor's Choice
Public super fund rejigs offering
KANIKA SOOD
The superannuation fund for Australian Defence Force employees will now allow departing staff to stay with the fund and consequently, has added an insurance offering.
Which is the most important letter in ESG?
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
New research from MSCI aims to explore the correlation between environmental, social and governance factors and performance by breaking down a company's ESG score by the letter.
Vanguard taps former industry fund boss
HARRISON WORLEY
Global funds management giant Vanguard is continuing its push into Australia's superannuation sector, hiring a former industry fund chief executive to oversee the growth of its super offering.
Financial services demands more mental health support
HARRISON WORLEY
COVID-19 has caused an uptick in the demand for access to mental health and wellbeing training for the employees of financial services firms, according to SuperFriend.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: Ever wondered what the future held for life insurance?
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
21
Advisers Big Day Out: Sunshine Coast 
JUL
22
Advisers Big Day Out: Gold Coast 
JUL
24
Advisers Big Day Out Cairns 
JUL
28
Advisers Big Day Out: Canberra 
JUL
29
Advisers Big Day Out: Wollongong 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Sophia Rahmani
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER & MANAGING DIRECTOR
MAPLE-BROWN ABBOTT LIMITED
Stepping into her first chief executive role at Maple-Brown Abbott in October last year, Sophia Rahmani was ready to once again forge her own path. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something VcsdgC9M