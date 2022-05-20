How AMP plans to bounce back

AMP's chair has explained how the group intends to improve its financial performance, while Alexis George outlined how the 173-year-old company will be transformed, with a strong focus on the retirement space.

Kicking off the company's annual general meeting this morning, chair Debra Hazelton acknowledged AMP's poor financial performance in recent years, largely because of all that was exposed by the Royal Commission. In rectifying this, AMP opted against paying a dividend to shareholders in 2021.

Today, Hazelton said the company is still not able to pay one.

However, in working towards resuming dividends, she said the group is undertaking significant cost reduction projects, "leveraging digital knowhow and data, and creating a performance-driven, purpose-led culture in which our employees are empowered to deliver".

The company's ability to pay a dividend will be reviewed following the completion of the sale of Collimate Capital. AMP offloaded the entity's two separate businesses to Dexus and DigitalBridge last month and intends to distribute the proceeds of both transactions to shareholders.

"We intend to hold a strong capital position and balance sheet as we head into this period of global economic uncertainty," Hazelton said.

Also addressing shareholders, chief executive Alexis George said the group is reshaping its operating model to be "less bureaucratic, more nimble and more appropriate" for the smaller business it will be moving forward.

She identified the North platform as its biggest opportunity in wealth management, saying AMP will work to expand its relationship with independent financial advisers to grow the platform. However, AMP's advice business has been running at a loss in recent years and is projected to do so again this year, she said. In its recent update, AMP reported net cash outflows for the wealth management business of $1.3 billion.

"We are accelerating the transformation of advice by implementing a contemporary services model, embracing technology and ensuring the services provided are appropriately priced," George said.

On the super front, she said the focus is on stabilising earnings. She also added that AMP will be launching new offerings later this year as part of its plan to be a leader in the retirement space.

"Retirement is also a key area where we believe we have the in-house expertise and heritage to be a market leader in providing innovative solutions," George said.

"In the coming months we will provide further details of these new retirement products that we believe will be a key differentiator for us, and an opportunity to grow new business."

Separately, shareholders were due to vote on the re-election of Andrea Slattery to the AMP board today, as well as the election of Mike Hirst. Hazelton also confirmed that Collimate Capital director designates Patrick Snowball and Andy Fay have stepped down following the entity's sale.