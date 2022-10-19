Household Capital partners with Genworth

Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance has taken a 22% stake in home equity retirement funding provider Household Capital, concluding a $37.6 million series C capital raise.

Speaking to Financial Standard, Household Capital chief executive Joshua Funder welcomed Genworth as a strategic investment partner.

Funder said: "Genworth's renewed mission as a long-standing expert and major player in the Australian mortgage market is to deliver the benefits of home ownership to Australians throughout life."

"Genworth have a real appetite to deliver the benefits of home ownership not just for first home buyers but extending their contribution and expertise to the last 30 years of Australian homeownership, which is retirement.

"We're very much aligned in focusing on the family home as both housing and funding for retirement."

On the partnership, Genworth chief executive Pauline Blight-Johnstone said: "Genworth is delighted to have entered a strategic partnership with Household Capital. This investment demonstrates a significant step toward achieving our purpose of accelerating financial well-being through home ownership."

She added that Genworth is committed to helping Australians through a range of solutions along all stages of their property journey and that the partnership would help it deliver on this pledge.

Funder added that having Genworth joining as an investor, strategic partner and leader within the sector, alongside Legal and General UK, Citi, and IFM Investors is the right mix for the company to deliver widespread full access to equity for Australian retirees.

With the closure of the capital raise, Household Capital is now focused on growing its share of the home equity retirement funding market and improving access to long term retirement funding options to people throughout Australia.

The key to this is awareness and making sure Australians understand and have confidence in their own home equity and can use it for the long term, Funder said.

"We need everybody to become aware and understand, we need financial advisers, the public, super funds and their members, mortgage brokers and their clients to all become aware of home equity in retirement funding," he concluded.