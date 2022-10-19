Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Household Capital partners with Genworth

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 OCT 2022   12:52PM

Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance has taken a 22% stake in home equity retirement funding provider Household Capital, concluding a $37.6 million series C capital raise.

Speaking to Financial Standard, Household Capital chief executive Joshua Funder welcomed Genworth as a strategic investment partner.

Funder said: "Genworth's renewed mission as a long-standing expert and major player in the Australian mortgage market is to deliver the benefits of home ownership to Australians throughout life."

"Genworth have a real appetite to deliver the benefits of home ownership not just for first home buyers but extending their contribution and expertise to the last 30 years of Australian homeownership, which is retirement.

Sponsored by iShares
Access 6 powerful tech themes in 1 ETF

"We're very much aligned in focusing on the family home as both housing and funding for retirement."

On the partnership, Genworth chief executive Pauline Blight-Johnstone said: "Genworth is delighted to have entered a strategic partnership with Household Capital. This investment demonstrates a significant step toward achieving our purpose of accelerating financial well-being through home ownership."

She added that Genworth is committed to helping Australians through a range of solutions along all stages of their property journey and that the partnership would help it deliver on this pledge.

Funder added that having Genworth joining as an investor, strategic partner and leader within the sector, alongside Legal and General UK, Citi, and IFM Investors is the right mix for the company to deliver widespread full access to equity for Australian retirees.

With the closure of the capital raise, Household Capital is now focused on growing its share of the home equity retirement funding market and improving access to long term retirement funding options to people throughout Australia.

The key to this is awareness and making sure Australians understand and have confidence in their own home equity and can use it for the long term, Funder said.

"We need everybody to become aware and understand, we need financial advisers, the public, super funds and their members, mortgage brokers and their clients to all become aware of home equity in retirement funding," he concluded.

Read more: AustraliaHousehold CapitalGenworth Financial Mortgage InsuranceCitiFinancial StandardIFM InvestorsJoshua FunderLegal & General UKPauline Blight-Johnstone
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Partners Group expands Australian team
Piecemeal super taxes won't fix budget deficit: FSC
ETF industry drops in value
UBS picks new head of investment research
Worst performing super funds named
BGL automates crypto trading
Hejaz launches financial advice service
Perpetual takeover of Pendal progresses
Abrdn launches active sustainable Asian ETF
IFM Investors adds to board

Editor's Choice

Australian Ethical FUM dips ahead of merger

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Australian Ethical has seen a slight drop in its funds under management, including a final institutional redemption, and provided an update on its merger with Christian Super.

Perpetual takeover of Pendal progresses

ANDREW MCKEAN
In Perpetual's first quarter business update, it said that progress has been made across the key conditions to the Pendal Group takeover, including client consents and regulatory approvals.

Abrdn launches active sustainable Asian ETF

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
The global manager has launched a sustainable ETF, the first of what it calls a series of sustainable actively managed ESG offerings.

Aqualand, Qualitas launch $600m luxury project

CHLOE WALKER
In what's said to be one of the largest loans of its kind in Australia, the $600 million funding package will be used to complete the construction of a commercial development project in North Sydney.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Tim Barber

HEAD OF MERCER SUPER
MERCER (AUSTRALIA) PTY LTD
Well known for loving a challenge on and off the court, Tim Barber has overseen the growth of multiple businesses and is thoroughly enjoying driving the transformation of Mercer Super. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.